Woman, juvenile injured after SUV goes airborne, lands on its top
HOLT COUNTY—A woman and 5-year-old were injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Murano driven by Deborah K. Winters, 59, Omaha, Nebraska, was northbound on Interstate 29 near the U.S. 59 exit. The vehicle traveled off...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
1011now.com
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
KETV.com
Omaha Police confirm shooting on Country Club Road is a homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday one person died in a shooting Monday night in a home near 72nd and Country Club Road. Police were called to the home around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening. The home is south of State Street, just east of 72nd. Police had not...
WOWT
Teenage female injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers went to the area of 29th and S Street Monday at 2 p.m. When they arrived they found a teenage female with a gunshot wound. She was sent to UNMC with what police described as a non-life threatening injury.
1011now.com
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
kscj.com
ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING
AN RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A WEEKEND DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN DIXON COUNTY. 35-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE IS CHARGED WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DISTURBING THE PEACE. THE DIXON COUNTY...
kjan.com
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
klkntv.com
Teen shot multiple times in Grand Island store’s parking lot, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot multiple times on Labor Day. We’re told officers were called to the Super Saver at 710 West State Street just before midnight, after gunshots were heard. GIPD says they found multiple 9mm shell casings...
Accident Leads to Arrest in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Oregon man faces charges following a single-vehicle accident in Fremont County. Authorities say the accident happened at 1:05 a.m. on Saturday near Highway 2 and 195th Street. The driver, 54-year-old Jay Tyler Medford of Medford, Oregon, escaped injury in the accident. The 2016 Cadillac XTS failed to negotiate...
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
WOWT
Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was killed. According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 72nd and Country Club Road Monday evening around 7:27 p.m. for a shooting. When police arrived they found a male victim, a...
WOWT
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested illegally possessing gun
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found an illegal weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday night just after 9:00 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The. driver was identified as Justis J. Calkins,...
WOWT
Omaha car theft victim deals with repair costs after vehicle is returned
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rash of car thefts, specifically Kia’s and Hyundai’s in the metro, seems to be slowing. This is after a TikTok challenge spawned a nation full of car thieves. Normally Omaha Police see around 20-30 Kia’s and Hyundai’s stolen here per month. In July,...
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes $15,000 in damage, cause under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters took down a house fire in Omaha Monday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 17th and Clark Street at 12:58 p.m. Monday. Crews said they could see smoke when they arrived and declared the scene a working fire.
KETV.com
Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police
OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
WOWT
Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Oregon man was arrested on drug-related charges after he crashed his car in a construction zone in Iowa. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 1 a.m. deputies were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street south of Percival, Iowa.
KETV.com
'I'll be back soon': Washington Co. deputy sheriff hurt in UTV accident eager to get back to work
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — One Washington County Deputy Sheriff is trying to get back to work after he was hurt on the job last month. KETV NewsWatch 7 talks with him about his determination to recover. Deputy Sheriff Austin Kelley was left with several major injuries, including a broken...
