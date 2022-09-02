ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
1011now.com

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
KETV.com

Omaha Police confirm shooting on Country Club Road is a homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday one person died in a shooting Monday night in a home near 72nd and Country Club Road. Police were called to the home around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening. The home is south of State Street, just east of 72nd. Police had not...
WOWT

Teenage female injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers went to the area of 29th and S Street Monday at 2 p.m. When they arrived they found a teenage female with a gunshot wound. She was sent to UNMC with what police described as a non-life threatening injury.
1011now.com

Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
kscj.com

ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING

AN RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A WEEKEND DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN DIXON COUNTY. 35-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE IS CHARGED WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DISTURBING THE PEACE. THE DIXON COUNTY...
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
Western Iowa Today

Accident Leads to Arrest in Fremont County

(Sidney) An Oregon man faces charges following a single-vehicle accident in Fremont County. Authorities say the accident happened at 1:05 a.m. on Saturday near Highway 2 and 195th Street. The driver, 54-year-old Jay Tyler Medford of Medford, Oregon, escaped injury in the accident. The 2016 Cadillac XTS failed to negotiate...
WOWT

Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was killed. According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 72nd and Country Club Road Monday evening around 7:27 p.m. for a shooting. When police arrived they found a male victim, a...
WOWT

Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested illegally possessing gun

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found an illegal weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday night just after 9:00 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The. driver was identified as Justis J. Calkins,...
1011now.com

Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes $15,000 in damage, cause under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters took down a house fire in Omaha Monday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 17th and Clark Street at 12:58 p.m. Monday. Crews said they could see smoke when they arrived and declared the scene a working fire.
KETV.com

Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police

OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
WOWT

Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Oregon man was arrested on drug-related charges after he crashed his car in a construction zone in Iowa. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 1 a.m. deputies were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street south of Percival, Iowa.
