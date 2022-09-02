ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury details revealed, per report

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba suffered a mild hamstring injury in Saturday night’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes’ star receiver is slated to miss 1-2 weeks, according to 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer. Smith-Njigba is quarterback CJ Stroud’s NO. 1 weapon heading into the 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame

Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
South Euclid, OH
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
South Euclid, OH
Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Illinois State
247Sports

PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Arkansas State-Ohio State in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI is back again for Week 2. Arkansas State-Ohio State is 1 of the B1G games set to kick off. Ohio State is coming off of a 21-10 win over Notre Dame in Columbus. The offense struggled in the game, but the defense really set the tone. Ohio State held Notre Dame to 177 yards passing and 76 yards rushing. Notre Dame also struggled on 3rd down, converting 3 out of 13 attempts.
JONESBORO, AR
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Has A Special Guest For Tonight's Notre Dame Game

Former Buckeyes star Justin Fields is in the house for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State insider Dan Hope shared a photo of the now-Chicago Bears quarterback talking to longtime athletic director Gene Smith. After transferring over from Georgia in 2019, Fields notched an outstanding...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Notre Dame#College Football#Time Series#American Football#The Fighting Irish#Buckeyes#Abc
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame

Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State's offense drawing concern across social media

Ohio State’s high-flying offense hasn’t been explosive against Notre Dame through one half of football. However, the best way to stop a great offense is to keep them off the field. That’s what Notre Dame did for much of the first half. The Irish lead the Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 3 things we liked and didn't like from OSU's win over Notre Dame

Big time football was back in Columbus in Week 1. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish proved to be a worthy adversary and caused Ohio State to flip its recent trends around in a defense-first 21-10 victory. With the game safely in the win column (and a long series of easier matchups ahead), we can reflect on what we liked and didn’t like about State’s victory over Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State forward stepping away from basketball, will not play 2022-23 season

Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday that he is stepping away from the game of basketball. The Harvard transfer announced the news on his personal Twitter page. Towns cited his body as not being ready for a Big Ten season in his announcement. Towns was set to enter his seventh year in college basketball after starring at Harvard before back surgery ended his season prematurely, causing him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Freeman reacts to Notre Dame's strong showing vs. Ohio State

Marcus Freeman was displeased when he gave his immediate reaction to Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday night. Notre Dame fell to Ohio State by 11 points, 21-10. It was a closer result than most expected and Notre Dame received positive marks for taking a lead into halftime and keeping the game close until the end. Freeman was not as upbeat with the result since a win was in his team’s reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

RJ Young names his Week 1 Player of the Week

FOX Sports analyst RJ Young revealed his pick for the College Football Week 1 Player of the Week. There’s a laundry list of guys to choose from, but Young went with Ohio State sophomore receiver Emeka Egbuka on The Number One College Football Show. Egbuka was phenomenal against the...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy