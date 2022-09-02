Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury details revealed, per report
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba suffered a mild hamstring injury in Saturday night’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes’ star receiver is slated to miss 1-2 weeks, according to 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer. Smith-Njigba is quarterback CJ Stroud’s NO. 1 weapon heading into the 2022...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame
Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
The Top247's No. 1 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola loves his return to Ohio State for win over Notre Dame
The Top247’s No. 1 2024 prospect Dylan Raiola returned to Ohio State on for the Buckeyes 21-10 season opening win over Notre Dame, and the Chandler (Ariz.) High standout is even more excited about his own future in Columbus down the road. “The environment was crazy,” Raiola told 247Sports....
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State hoops loses commitment from 4-star prospect, first player to commit via 2023 recruiting class
Class of 2023 guard George Washington III decommitted from Ohio State Monday morning. Washington was the first player to commit to Chris Holtmann’s 2023 cycle. The 4-star guard announced his de-commitment via Twitter. Ohio State retains 4-star small forward Scotty Middleton, 4-star power forward Devin Royal and 3-star center...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Arkansas State-Ohio State in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI is back again for Week 2. Arkansas State-Ohio State is 1 of the B1G games set to kick off. Ohio State is coming off of a 21-10 win over Notre Dame in Columbus. The offense struggled in the game, but the defense really set the tone. Ohio State held Notre Dame to 177 yards passing and 76 yards rushing. Notre Dame also struggled on 3rd down, converting 3 out of 13 attempts.
Look: Ohio State Has A Special Guest For Tonight's Notre Dame Game
Former Buckeyes star Justin Fields is in the house for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State insider Dan Hope shared a photo of the now-Chicago Bears quarterback talking to longtime athletic director Gene Smith. After transferring over from Georgia in 2019, Fields notched an outstanding...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame
Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes' home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State's offense drawing concern across social media
Ohio State’s high-flying offense hasn’t been explosive against Notre Dame through one half of football. However, the best way to stop a great offense is to keep them off the field. That’s what Notre Dame did for much of the first half. The Irish lead the Buckeyes...
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud didn’t have his best performance in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame, but that didn’t keep him from being satisfied with the outcome, let head coach Ryan Day tell it. Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes for 232 yards and...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
Top recruits react to electric night in Ohio Stadium as Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10
The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 3 things we liked and didn't like from OSU's win over Notre Dame
Big time football was back in Columbus in Week 1. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish proved to be a worthy adversary and caused Ohio State to flip its recent trends around in a defense-first 21-10 victory. With the game safely in the win column (and a long series of easier matchups ahead), we can reflect on what we liked and didn’t like about State’s victory over Notre Dame.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State forward stepping away from basketball, will not play 2022-23 season
Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday that he is stepping away from the game of basketball. The Harvard transfer announced the news on his personal Twitter page. Towns cited his body as not being ready for a Big Ten season in his announcement. Towns was set to enter his seventh year in college basketball after starring at Harvard before back surgery ended his season prematurely, causing him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Freeman reacts to Notre Dame's strong showing vs. Ohio State
Marcus Freeman was displeased when he gave his immediate reaction to Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday night. Notre Dame fell to Ohio State by 11 points, 21-10. It was a closer result than most expected and Notre Dame received positive marks for taking a lead into halftime and keeping the game close until the end. Freeman was not as upbeat with the result since a win was in his team’s reach.
Marcus Freeman gets brutally honest on Notre Dame loss to CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Notre Dame football had a rather disappointing outcome on Saturday night after they failed to hold on to their lead and lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, head coach Marcus Freeman knows they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 21-10 loss, Freeman emphasized...
saturdaytradition.com
RJ Young names his Week 1 Player of the Week
FOX Sports analyst RJ Young revealed his pick for the College Football Week 1 Player of the Week. There’s a laundry list of guys to choose from, but Young went with Ohio State sophomore receiver Emeka Egbuka on The Number One College Football Show. Egbuka was phenomenal against the...
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming update: Report details wide receiver's status for Notre Dame
Julian Fleming is hoping to get on the field in Ohio State’s opener vs. Notre Dame Saturday night, but that may not happen. The talented wide receiver will be a game-time decision, according to 11W’s Griffin Strom. Emeka Egbuka would likely start in place of Fleming if he...
