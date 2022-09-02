ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

More Than 40 Nevada-Based Startups Will Receive Federal SSBCI Matching Funds Alongside StartUpNv Investments

By Melissa Warren
nevadabusiness.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8newsnow.com

Nevada shines purple, turquoise for Suicide Prevention Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will shine purple and turquoise on Sept. 4 to mark the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention is asking Nevadans to help turn the...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?

Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Companies#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ssbci
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Nevada’s students are becoming makeshift teachers

Given that our state consistently clocks in at 49th or 50th in the nation for K-12 education outcomes, the potential impacts of Covid-19 on Nevada’s school system have led many parents, educators, and students to worry for the future. Those who have sounded the alarm aren’t wrong to do so; while it’s too early to have good data on Covid’s effects on Nevada’s students, nationwide research has linked Covid-prompted distance learning to the worsening of academic outcomes, widening of achievement gaps along lines of class, and increases in absenteeism and mental health issues among K-12 students. But you already knew that—or if you didn’t, you probably could have guessed it. It’s not a bad story to tell. We should talk about the many shortcomings of our system.
NEVADA STATE
1oaklasvegas.com

14 Best Las Vegas Hotels with Free Breakfast 2022

Free breakfast in Las Vegas can help save you a few coins as you go about your adventures in Sin City. Saving up on meals is a skill that cannot be underestimated in such a grand scenery where everything is enticing and tempting to empty your wallet dry. The good...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
8newsnow.com

Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For those living out on the Las Vegas streets, the need to find shelter becomes a race against time when it comes to the extreme heat. “Although it wasn’t Las Vegas, it was Phoenix, Arizona, very similar climate in the summer of course and in 1999, I was living on the streets homeless and I come from that background,” explained Robert Rowsell.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy