The Head Of Xbox Game Studios Wants Artificial Intelligence For QA Testing
At a Q&A during PAX West, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty expressed a desire to bring AI technology to QA and testing in video games. As spotted by VGC, Booty stated that he has asked AI researchers to develop a system that could test games. Booty emphasized how difficult and multifaceted game development can be, so that adding small features can have long-reaching effects. He said, "A game... can be ready to ship, and a designer’s like, ‘I’ve got this one little feature, I’m just going to change the color on this one thing’ and then it somehow blows up something and now the first 10 minutes of the game doesn’t play." These knock-on effects ensure that the entire game must be thoroughly tested with every new addition. That testing costs plenty of time and manpower.
Steam Deck Can Be Modded Into A Wii U GamePad, Gyroscope Supported
Steam Deck's ability to emulate almost any platform is quite impressive, and Steam Deck HQ just released a way to get Wii U's Gyroscope capabilities on a modded Steam Deck. Steam Deck HQ, according to its About Us, covers different Steam Deck configurations, as well as tutorials for setting up different programs and games. Steam Deck users will first need to get Cemu, the Wii U emulator, set up on their Deck before enabling gyro to use in games like Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker--a game that's rumored to arrive on Switch soon.
Xbox Exec Teases New Fable: "There Is A Lot Of Cool Stuff"
Microsoft Studios boss Matt Booty has given an update on the new Fable game, which is in development at Forza Horizon studio Playground Games. Speaking at PAX West, Booty said he understands people might be confused by one of Microsoft's flagship racing game studios making an RPG, but he stressed that the team working on the title truly understands what Fable is all about.
All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving September 15
September is another great month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but as usual, a number of games will be leaving the service to make room for the latest additions. On September 15, a grand total of 11 games will be removed, with some of the affected titles being an indie classic set inside of the insect kingdom, a harrowing journey through medieval France, and an almost unstoppable goose.
PlayStation Plus September 2022: Grab 3 Free Games Starting Today
It's the first Tuesday of the month, so it's time to claim the latest batch of PlayStation Plus free games. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup includes Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. That's a pretty solid lineup, as all three of the freebies are worth playing. All PlayStation Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PS Plus Essential lineup each month. Later this month, PlayStation will add to the Extra and Premium library with Deathloop, Assassin's Creed Origins, and more.
Gundam Evolution Is Coming To PC On September 21, But Console Players Will Have To Wait
Bandai Namco's Gundam Evolution, a free-to-play hero-shooter featuring various Gundams and Mobile Suits spanning the popular franchise's long history, will arrive on PC September 21. The console version of Gundam Evolution will arrive two months later on November 30. Though no specific reason has been given for the console version's...
New PS5 Console Cover Wraps It In Gray Camouflage, Matching Controller And Headset Also Coming
Sony has revealed a new set of designs for its PS5 hardware, DualSense controller, and Pulse 3D wired headset, which it calls the Gray Camouflage Collection. Unlike the default white model PS5 or its more vibrant selection of console cover plates, this design will wrap the console in a camouflage design that makes the device great for grabbing someone's attention and hiding it in case a war breaks out on an overcast day.
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Out Now, Future Content Won't Come To Last-Gen Consoles
Today, CD Projekt Red announced via its Night City Wire livestream that Edgerunners--a new game update for Cyberpunk 2077--will be the last major content update for players using last-gen consoles. The news was immediately followed by the reveal of Phantom Liberty, the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion currently slated for release sometime in 2023. The expansion's trailer confirmed that Phantom Liberty will only be available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC.
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Check out Patch 1.6 for Cyberpunk 2077 in this latest teaser trailer that brings over a cross over collaboration with the anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. You can find a new mission, the jacket that David wears in the anime, a new weapon, and more.
Ubisoft Forward 2022 Will Hand Out Free Game DLC For Watching
Ubisoft’s online showcase, Ubisoft Forward, kicks off on September 10 and will have a few bonuses for anyone watching on Twitch. Those watching on Twitch will be eligible to earn Twitch drop rewards for multiple games such as Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. To get the rewards, you'll need to watch the stream on either Ubisoft's official channel or through a number of official co-streamers.
Halo Infinite The Yappening Event: All Cosmetics and Challenges
The Yappening event is live in-game and will only be here until September 19. During this two-week event, players will have 10 challenges to complete. To complete these challenges, you'll need to play The Yappening. Players are thrown into one of six Big Team Battle games in this mode. Here...
The Story Of How A Dog Chose The Cover Of A Borderlands Game, Sort Of
The cover art for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was chosen by one of the most unlikely of sources--a dog. Well, that's partly true. With just months to go before the game was released in October 2014, the head of 2K Games--Christoph Hartmann--didn't have a final cover for the game. Blood pressures were rising. Stress was mounting. Hartmann's plan? Let his dog decide.
Rocket League Sideswipe Season 5 Starts Soon
Psyonix has announced that season five forRocket League Sideswipewill begin tomorrow, September 7. The new season will feature a new rocket pass, season challenges, and the return of Volleyball mode in ranked matches. The season five rocket pass will have a futuristic-themed and feature items such as:. Chikara G1 Car.
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic's Pre-Patch Has Been Plagued By Massive Server Queues
The recent arrival of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's pre-patch on August 30 has not been without drama, as players for the last week have been forced to endure massive server login queues and what seem to be unjustified bans. Many of Wrath of the Lich...
Get 10 Steam Games For $5 At Fanatical
As if Fanatical’s Labor Day sale wasn’t already packed with excellent deals, the retailer’s Build Your Own Labor Day Bundle lets you select up to 10 PC games for just $5 total. The deal is just like other Fanatical “build your own” bundles: you grab from a...
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update and Phantom Liberty Full Presentation
He breaks down all the updates that they made to enhance the game to where it is today, to speaking on Patch 1.6 the Edgerunners Update to give an idea on what to expect in the latest update, and finally a brief tease and glimpse at the expansion Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.
Today's Wordle Answer (#444) - September 6, 2022
Come one, come all as we gear up for yet another edition of our Wordle guides. It's Tuesday, September 6, and we're here to help you ensure that you get the answer to puzzle #444. It might be a bit tricky, though, as the answer today is sure to trip up at least a few players. To make sure that doesn't happen to you, use our recommended list of starting words and read some of our helpful hints below.
Fans Think The Last Of Us Part 1 Is Teasing Naughty Dog's Next IP
Some art that has been found in The Last of us Part 1 has fans thinking it's a tease for Naughty Dog's next game. As spotted by a number of fans and shared by Naughty Dog Central, some new art has cropped up in The Last of Us Part 1 that isn't in the original game. The art shows a number of fantasy images, one of which shows a warrior facing a fire-breathing dragon, another showing some kind of snake-like beast wrapped around what looks to be a triangular shaped moon, and another showing a horned pegasus.
Destiny 2 Players Are Donning Gold Armor For A Heartwarming Cause
Destiny 2 players have begun donning gold armor and gear in the game as part of an effort to raise awareness for childhood cancer. After a social media post detailed how a father lost his child to a form of pediatric cancer known as Ewings Sarcoma, the message began to slowly gather steam and eventually gained attention across a number of platforms.
Xbox Promises To Keep Call Of Duty On PlayStation For "Years" Beyond Existing Deal
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has vowed to keep the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation for "years" beyond Sony's existing contract with Activision. The executive shared this with The Verge, saying Microsoft is going above and beyond with its contract. Spencer said Microsoft sent Sony a "signed guarantee" in...
