Ask the Expert: What's the latest on the COVID-19 booster and why aren't parents vaccinating their youngest children?

COVID-19 hasn't dominated headlines lately, but the virus hasn't gone away. The omicron variant is still around, and as of now, people can start to receive the booster with protection against that variant.

With kids back in school, some experts say that could mean we see an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19. And a new study in The Dallas Morning News says fewer than 3% of children under 5 have gotten a first dose of the COVID vaccine. It's less than half of a percent when it comes to the youngest children who are fully vaccinated with both shots.

On Friday's Ask the Expert, Parkland Hospital Medical Director Dr. Joseph Chang joined KRLD.

