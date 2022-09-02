Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office. Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. Griffin called the ruling a “total disgrace.” The new ruling arrives amid a flurry of lawsuits seeking to bar politicians and candidates from public office under constitutional provisions pertaining to insurrection or rebellion.
kion546.com
Indiana will tax loan forgiveness, similar to other states
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, reflecting similar policies in other U.S. states following the Biden administration’s announcement of a forgiveness plan last month. The Indiana Department of Revenue said on Tuesday that residents will be required to include their forgiven loans as taxable income. More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt cut or eliminated under President Joe Biden’s plan, which is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Federal Pell Grant recipients could receive an additional $10,000 in federal forgiveness under the plan.
kion546.com
Try Not To Melt
The hottest days are here as the big western ridge settles in over the region. This strong ridge will compress our marine layer and bring extreme heat to the region. While we will continue to see a light sea breeze each day, temperatures will rise rapidly into 80s-90s for most coastal areas by noon and perhaps even warmer on the north side of the bay. Meanwhile inland areas and the mountains can expect widespread 100s to around 113ºF. We’ll see some cooling mid-week, but maybe not all that much. In fact, it’s looking quite toasty through Friday at this point.
Comments / 0