The hottest days are here as the big western ridge settles in over the region. This strong ridge will compress our marine layer and bring extreme heat to the region. While we will continue to see a light sea breeze each day, temperatures will rise rapidly into 80s-90s for most coastal areas by noon and perhaps even warmer on the north side of the bay. Meanwhile inland areas and the mountains can expect widespread 100s to around 113ºF. We’ll see some cooling mid-week, but maybe not all that much. In fact, it’s looking quite toasty through Friday at this point.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO