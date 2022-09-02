ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tide rolls over Utah State 55-0

The number one team in the country looked very much like it Saturday. Alabama thumped Utah State 55-0. Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, got a good start on the Heisman #2 campaign. Young was 18-28 for 195 yards and five touchdowns. Two of those TD throws went to Jermaine Burton, the transfer from Georgia. Two of them went to Traeshon Holden. The fifth went to running back Jase McClellan, who is back after missing much of last season with a torn ACL. Holden led all receivers with five catches for 70 yards, while true freshman Kobe Prentice had five grabs for 60 yards. Young's 18 completions were spread around to eight different receivers.
Community reacts to deadly Labor Day Weekend in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Over Labor Day weekend, between Friday and Monday, six people were killed in shootings in Birmingham. During a council meeting last week, Mayor Randall Woodfin showed off some the guns Birmingham Police Department has encountered recently. The city's police department has recovered more than 700 guns so far this year.
Woman killed in Birmingham shooting

One woman is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Monday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of MLK Drive just before 7:00 P.M. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers were told a woman had been taken to the hospital after being shot. The woman died...
Two dead after Saturday shooting on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham

Birmingham police said at 9:20 pm officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West on report of multiple Shot Spotter alerts. The call was then updated to multiple people shot. Officers arrived on the scene and saw both of the victims lying in the roadway suffering from...
Two people rescued from Schultz Creek after becoming stranded

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were rescued from Schultz Creek Monday after becoming stranded. Brierfield Volunteer Fire Rescue said the people were located in an area near the Cahaba River. No injuries were reported from the incident. Brierfield Volunteer Fire Rescue said it assisted Centreville Fire, Brent...
Man killed in hit-and-run in north Jefferson county

A man was killed early Tuesday morning when he was hit by a car in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to Carson Road near 16th Terrace Circle NW just before 2:00 A.M. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man who had apparently been hit by a car that left the scene.
Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood

A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
Two men shot, killed in car on Inglenook Street

Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car in the Inglenook neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police have started a homicide investigation after the incident which happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. A 911 call came in about multiple people shot...
