Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies chase down fleeing suspect in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop turned into an all-out police chase Monday evening in Pickaway County. According to initial reports from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle along Tarlton-Adelphi Road. The driver then fled from deputies, leading them on a pursuit. The chase...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigators looking into suspicious death of newborn in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a 10-day-old baby. According to initial reports, deputies were sent to a residence on Beechwood Street in Frankfort Sunday regarding an “unresponsive newborn child.” EMS was also requested at the scene. The child, officials...
Nearly 50-mile chase leads authorities through 3 counties, ends with arrest
An 18-year-old man was arrested after an early morning chase that led law enforcement through three counties, our news partners at WCPO reported. Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Shuler said he clocked a Jeep going 113mph on I-75 near State Route 63 around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to WCPO.
Trial in slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday […]
Times Gazette
Meth sales land woman in prison
A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for two counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Sarah Workman, 22, was sentenced to 24 months for an amended count...
18-year-old arrested after nearly 50-mile chase through 3 counties
OSHP Trooper Michael Shuler said he clocked a Jeep going 113mph on I-75 near State Route 63 around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Shuler said the driver, Edward Mumphery Jr., refused to stop.
WLWT 5
Prosecutors file response opposing motion to seal conviction of Skylar Richardson
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Prosecutors have filed a motion opposing amotion from Skylar Richardson to have her felony conviction sealed. Richardson was convicted in 2019 of abusing the corps of her baby. The motion from the prosecution, filed on Sept. 1 through the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, says "The...
WLWT 5
Butler County man says he was shot at after honking at driver in roundabout
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police in Fairfield Township are investigating a report of a road rage shooting. The victim, who asked only to be identified by his first name, Adam, said another driver fired three rounds and his car just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Bypass 4, just south of Hamilton-Mason Road.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wagner trial in jeopardy of public viewing after six years of investigations, proceedings
WAVERLY, Ohio — It is the largest, most expensive investigation and trial in the state’s history, and while it’s solely funded by taxpayers, the public is in jeopardy of viewing the open court proceedings of the Wagner trials. The slaying of eight members of the Rhoden family...
Lines of law enforcement vehicles lined up outside hospitals for officers too common a sight
DAYTON — It’s become a far too common sight this summer in Dayton: Lines of law enforcement vehicles lined up outside a hospital as officers or deputies show their support and concern for a fellow officer attacked on the job. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to...
Richmond Police Officer Burton has us ‘all awash in grief and tragedy,’ clinical psychologist says
CENTERVILLE — The tragedy of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton and the recent killings of three law enforcement officers in the Dayton area in the last several months has left a sadness for communities and the officers who serve with those victims, clinical psychologist Dr. Kathy Platoni said Friday.
Pike County massacre trial: Who is George Wagner IV?
Six years after eight members of the Rhoden family were shot to death while they slept, George Wagner IV is the first person to stand trial in connection with the massacre.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 21 others injured after nine-vehicle crash along I-75
LIMA, Ohio — A man is dead and 21 other people were injured after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima on Sunday. It happened around 12:25 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound in Allen County. Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi was traveling southbound when it struck several...
Urbana Citizen
Mechanicsburg police seeking man who ‘severely assaulted’ woman
MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, September 2 at approximately 11:48 a.m., the Mechanicsburg Police Department along with the Mechanicsburg Fire Department responded to 305 Pleasantview Estates on the report of a female that had been assaulted. On arrival, officers and medics located a female victim age 41 that had been severely assaulted. As a result, the victim was flown aboard Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding the suspect who fled from law enforcement during the early morning hours on Thursday. Deputies located a dirt bike traveling along Trego Creek Road near route 23 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Reports...
wvxu.org
A new legal maneuver is being used to restore access to abortion in Ohio
Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly man arrested following barricade situation
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Waverly man is behind bars after authorities say he ran from law enforcement and then barricaded himself inside a residence. According to Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, deputies responded to the 700 block of Hackleshin Road on Tuesday after residents reported a man knocking on their doors.
WKRC
"Have to kill me first:" Judge allows message from Rhoden victim in Pike County trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The Pike County massacre, one of the biggest murder cases in Ohio history, is finally going to trial next week, but there were a few last-minute decisions on what prosecutors can tell the jury, including a key piece of evidence from the social media account of one of the victims.
‘They almost killed me;’ 911 call details moments after fatal shooting at Trotwood bar
TROTWOOD — Newly released 911 calls give more insight into a deadly shooting at a Trotwood bar early Saturday morning. Crews responded to a reported shooting at Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2:00 a.m., according to a press release from Trotwood Police Department. The victim...
