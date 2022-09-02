ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies chase down fleeing suspect in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop turned into an all-out police chase Monday evening in Pickaway County. According to initial reports from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle along Tarlton-Adelphi Road. The driver then fled from deputies, leading them on a pursuit. The chase...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigators looking into suspicious death of newborn in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a 10-day-old baby. According to initial reports, deputies were sent to a residence on Beechwood Street in Frankfort Sunday regarding an “unresponsive newborn child.” EMS was also requested at the scene. The child, officials...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Trial in slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday […]
WAVERLY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wilmington, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Times Gazette

Meth sales land woman in prison

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for two counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Sarah Workman, 22, was sentenced to 24 months for an amended count...
HILLSBORO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Patrol#Police#Violent Crime
Urbana Citizen

Mechanicsburg police seeking man who ‘severely assaulted’ woman

MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, September 2 at approximately 11:48 a.m., the Mechanicsburg Police Department along with the Mechanicsburg Fire Department responded to 305 Pleasantview Estates on the report of a female that had been assaulted. On arrival, officers and medics located a female victim age 41 that had been severely assaulted. As a result, the victim was flown aboard Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding the suspect who fled from law enforcement during the early morning hours on Thursday. Deputies located a dirt bike traveling along Trego Creek Road near route 23 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Reports...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvxu.org

A new legal maneuver is being used to restore access to abortion in Ohio

Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Waverly man arrested following barricade situation

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Waverly man is behind bars after authorities say he ran from law enforcement and then barricaded himself inside a residence. According to Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, deputies responded to the 700 block of Hackleshin Road on Tuesday after residents reported a man knocking on their doors.
WAVERLY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy