FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rockford church throws festival on the West Side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The West Side of Rockford used to packed with thousands going to the waterfront on Labor Day weekend, but that ended 10 years ago. However, a West Side church is now trying to bring some of that fun back with an event called “Park Fest.” “People are coming out today because […]
Rockford’s Labor Day parade returns
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will have a Labor Day parade this year for the first time since before COVID-19. The annual event that snakes through downtown was canceled the last tow years because of the pandemic, but families can line the streets Monday morning and get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend. The parade […]
Eating BBQ with Rockton Police to support department
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — “Blues and BBQ” started as a way to bring officers and the community together, but years later, it has grown to mean so much more. The annual festival in Settler’s Park, 200 Hawick St., was originally just a fun time for people in Rockton. It was the police department’s way of […]
10 years later, Rockford remembers ‘On the Waterfront’ with concert
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford-area music industry hosted an “On the Waterfront” reunion concert Sunday night. “On the Waterfront” started in 1984, and was at one point the largest music festival in the state, taking over 30 blocks around Downtown Rockford. It closed for good in 2012, but a fundraiser Sunday night brought it […]
WIFR
Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Machesney Park has extensive damage after a car crashed into it late Sunday evening. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to the call off Ventura Boulevard to find the siding of a house demolished and a white Acura in the Rock River. Though the house suffered extensive damage, the driver was out of the car when firefighters arrived. They were not transported to the hospital.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Emergency Personnel Battling a Fire in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Residents celebrate National Cinema Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of movie theaters nationwide and across the Rockford region celebrate National Cinema Day with tickets selling for $3. This new day of the year is to help draw movie-goers into the theater during Labor Day weekend, commonly one of the slowest weekends for theaters. One woman read a book called ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and wanted to see it on the big screen. When she found out she could see a movie for $3 in Rockford, she didn’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.
chicagoagentmagazine.com
3707 W. Homestead Trail, Crystal Lake
Beautiful brick contemporary home in the gorgeous Heritage Hills subdivision of Crystal Lake. This home features picturesque peaceful views with spacious yards, mature landscaping and simple elegance. You won’t be disappointed in this large and impressive home!. Location: Crystal Lake, IL. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3.5 + 2 bonus rooms.
10 years later: What happened to Rockford’s On the Waterfront festival?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 Years since what was once the largest music festival in Illinois took over downtown Rockford on Labor Day weekend. What began in 1984 as a small street party and then grew to span 30 city blocks, On the Waterfront ended its 29-year run in 2012. Mike Dunn, then chairman […]
WIFR
Home suffers major damage during garage fire in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on scene Monday at a residence in the southeast corner of Rockford. Firefighters were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of El Paso Circle in Rockford for reports of a garage fire. First arriving units snapped these photos...
WIFR
If you love Latino culture, this Rockford tamale festival is for you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a fiesta! Tamale Fest is right around the corner, so here’s what you need to know to get the most out of this celebration. Tamale Fest starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3923 E. State St. in Rockford. Admission is $10 per person and there will be tons of chances for trophies, good food, dancing and fun.
WIFR
Major crash in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Debris covers the road Monday after three vehicles suffered heavy damage in a major crash. Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Winnebago and West Jefferson streets in downtown Rockford while they investigate. Rockford police notified the public via Twitter just after...
kanecountyconnects.com
Supportive Housing Development Underway in Elgin
The City of Elgin held a groundbreaking celebration marking the start of construction on a 40 unit permanent supportive housing development. According to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Hanover Landing, located at 711 E. Chicago Street, will be a 100% supportive housing development that will serve residents living with disabilities and those exiting homelessness, all of whom will live independently.
Genoa City Police investigating unauthorized entrance in elementary school
The Genoa City Police Department is investigating an unauthorized entry into Brookwood Elementary School on Friday.
WIFR
Bridge work to begin on I-39 in Winnebago Co.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation will start construction this week on a heavily used portion of I-39. Beginning Tuesday, September 6, construction will begin just two miles south of U.S. 20., on the I-39 bridge that crosses Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a temporary concrete barrier dividing both directions of traffic.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Active Search For A Missing Kayaker in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Vehicular Hijacking Reported In Rockford This Afternoon
Man brought to hospital after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old man was brought to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Rockford. It happened in 2200 block of Arthur Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Not many details are known at the time of this writing, though the victim was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. […]
100fmrockford.com
What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it
ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 65 Accidents in Winnebago County, in the last 72 hours…
