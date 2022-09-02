ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Labor Day parade returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will have a Labor Day parade this year for the first time since before COVID-19. The annual event that snakes through downtown was canceled the last tow years because of the pandemic, but families can line the streets Monday morning and get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend. The parade […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Machesney Park has extensive damage after a car crashed into it late Sunday evening. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to the call off Ventura Boulevard to find the siding of a house demolished and a white Acura in the Rock River. Though the house suffered extensive damage, the driver was out of the car when firefighters arrived. They were not transported to the hospital.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Emergency Personnel Battling a Fire in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Residents celebrate National Cinema Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of movie theaters nationwide and across the Rockford region celebrate National Cinema Day with tickets selling for $3. This new day of the year is to help draw movie-goers into the theater during Labor Day weekend, commonly one of the slowest weekends for theaters. One woman read a book called ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and wanted to see it on the big screen. When she found out she could see a movie for $3 in Rockford, she didn’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.
ROCKFORD, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

3707 W. Homestead Trail, Crystal Lake

Beautiful brick contemporary home in the gorgeous Heritage Hills subdivision of Crystal Lake. This home features picturesque peaceful views with spacious yards, mature landscaping and simple elegance. You won’t be disappointed in this large and impressive home!. Location: Crystal Lake, IL. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3.5 + 2 bonus rooms.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WIFR

Home suffers major damage during garage fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on scene Monday at a residence in the southeast corner of Rockford. Firefighters were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of El Paso Circle in Rockford for reports of a garage fire. First arriving units snapped these photos...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

If you love Latino culture, this Rockford tamale festival is for you

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a fiesta! Tamale Fest is right around the corner, so here’s what you need to know to get the most out of this celebration. Tamale Fest starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3923 E. State St. in Rockford. Admission is $10 per person and there will be tons of chances for trophies, good food, dancing and fun.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Major crash in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Debris covers the road Monday after three vehicles suffered heavy damage in a major crash. Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Winnebago and West Jefferson streets in downtown Rockford while they investigate. Rockford police notified the public via Twitter just after...
ROCKFORD, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Supportive Housing Development Underway in Elgin

The City of Elgin held a groundbreaking celebration marking the start of construction on a 40 unit permanent supportive housing development. According to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Hanover Landing, located at 711 E. Chicago Street, will be a 100% supportive housing development that will serve residents living with disabilities and those exiting homelessness, all of whom will live independently.
ELGIN, IL
WIFR

Bridge work to begin on I-39 in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation will start construction this week on a heavily used portion of I-39. Beginning Tuesday, September 6, construction will begin just two miles south of U.S. 20., on the I-39 bridge that crosses Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a temporary concrete barrier dividing both directions of traffic.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Active Search For A Missing Kayaker in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Vehicular Hijacking Reported In Rockford This Afternoon

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man brought to hospital after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old man was brought to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Rockford. It happened in 2200 block of Arthur Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Not many details are known at the time of this writing, though the victim was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it

ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 65 Accidents in Winnebago County, in the last 72 hours…

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

