Tiny, New Jeep Spied On The Road, Debut Might Be Very Soon
Jeep has a model slotting beneath the already small Renegade under development. We don't yet know the vehicle's name, but there's speculation that it might revive the Jeepster moniker. The answer might come soon because the rumor is that the little model might debut during the brand's 4xe Day event on September 8.
Next-Gen Ford Transit Courier City Van Spied With New Front-End Design
While Ford's small van plans in the US are up in the air, things are different in Europe, where the automaker just launched the 2022 Tourneo Connect. The Transit Courier, also known as the Tourneo Courier, slots below the Transit/Tourneo Connect in the Blue Oval's European lineup. It rides on the same platform as the Fiesta, debuting nearly a decade ago, and its next-generation replacement is finally in development.
Bentley Flying Spur Speed Debuts With 626-HP W12, 207 MPH Top Speed
The third-generation Bentley Flying Spur debuted in mid-2019 for the 2020 model year. Since then, Bentley has introduced the Flying Spur Hybrid, the Flying Spur S, and other variants, but now the Flying Spur Speed is joining the lineup. The Speed will be the only way to get Bentley’s W12 engine in the sedan as the company ceased standard Flying Spur W12 production earlier this year.
VW Tharu Facelift Spied Previewing Changes To Taos Crossover
The Volkswagen Tharu was unveiled in 2018 for the Chinese market and about two years later, a revised version was launched in North America as the VW Taos. This crossover is now being prepared for a facelift and we have the first spy photos showing a prototype of the Chinese-market model, possibly previewing design changes that will later arrive in the United States.
Ariel Hipercar Debuts As Electric Sports Car With Up To 1,180 HP
The Ariel Hipercar takes the British brand into the electric sports car segment to join its existing Atom and Nomad offerings. The vehicle in these images is still a prototype, and the company plans to deliver the first customer examples in about two years. The Hipercar will be available with...
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Motor1.com
