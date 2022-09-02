Read full article on original website
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the cityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four racesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Shirley Darlene Roach
Shirley Darlene Roach, age 78 of Gallatin passed away Wednesday morning, August 31st, 2022, at her home in Gallatin. Shirley was born on August 3rd, 1944, the daughter of George Wesley and Margery (Stevens) Seams. She grew up in Seymour and was a 1962 graduate of Seymour High School. She was a proud member of the Seymour High School marching band. Shirley played clarinet in the band. She was a 1964 graduate of Centerville Community College in Centerville, IA. She then attended Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada. She received her teaching degree at Pensacola College in Pensacola, Florida, and taught there as an elementary school teacher.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Lynda Sue Johnson (Susie)
Lynda Sue Johnson (fondly known as Susie), 74, Trenton, MO entered the heavenly realm Saturday, September 3, 2022, at a Trenton, MO nursing home. She was born April 7, 1948, in Jameson, Missouri the daughter of Thomas and Verna (Cox) McNeely. In 1966, she married Roy Lee Hancock and to...
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jeanne Faye Weller
Jeanne Faye Weller, 75, Ridgeway, MO passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. She was born December 17, 1946, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Gilbert and Vesta (Lobba) Champlin. On April 18, 1970, she married Jim Weller in Ridgeway, MO. He survives of the home.
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
kttn.com
Teenager from Salina, Kansas injured in rollover crash south of Cameron
A teenager from Salina, Kansas was injured in a rollover accident late Monday morning, three miles south of Cameron. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas, who wasn’t reported hurt. The teenager received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
kttn.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash south of Kirksville
The operator of a motorcycle was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident four miles south of Kirksville. Seventy-six-year-old Paul Walker of La Plata received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of a pickup, 49-year-old Jeffrey Sewell of Kirksville wasn’t hurt.
kcur.org
Kansas City will see less of this City Market vendor and his elephant garlic
Early in the morning, when the sun has barely risen over the City Market, Craig Hansen of Hillside Farms is already hard at work prepping and bagging his elephant garlic when customers start beelining to his stand. For almost two decades, he’s been driving the two and a half hours...
krcgtv.com
Kansas City woman thrown from tube, seriously injured at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a tube on the Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, it happened at the 10.6-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake. Bruce Peterson, 33, of Gladstone, MO, was piloting...
kttn.com
Texas woman injured in crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Texas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the transit van overturning one mile south of Winston Tuesday morning, September 6th. Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old Monica Solis Estrada of Laredo, Texas to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The van traveled north on Interstate 35...
kttn.com
2022 Trenton High School Alumni Weekend Reunion considered a success
Big crowds were in attendance at many of the events held over the weekend as Trenton High School Alumni gathered for their annual Alumni Weekend Reunion. Steve Maxey, Secretary of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Association reports bigger crowds than in most years were in Trenton from the Friday night Mixer, Saturday Open House, 2nd Annual Car Show, and Sunday Brunch. In addition, classes have reported wonderful attendance for class reunions held over the weekend.
KYTV
Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
KCTV 5
Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
Shots fired at Independence Center; no injuries reported
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon inside Independence Center. According to the Independence Police Department, an off-duty officer was inside the mall around 3 p.m. and called to report the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they determined that at least three shots were fired, but they were unable […]
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
