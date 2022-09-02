Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
VU remembering 9/11
Vincennes University is paying tribute today to 9/11 victims. What’s described as a touching tribute will be on display as 3,000 American flags are being placed on the campus grounds in honor of all who died in the 2011 attacks. A brief ceremony in addition to a 21-gun salute...
vincennespbs.org
Mayor talks about street projects
Several paving projects continue in Vincennes. We spoke with Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum about the work…. Meanwhile, Mayor Yochum says the Main Street Project has undergone some delays due to issues regarding utilities. However, he is hopeful that Phases 2 and 3 will be complete this November as scheduled.
Comments / 0