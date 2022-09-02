LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Head Coach Scott Frost and Nebraska football players met with members of the media Monday afternoon to preview Saturday’s home game with Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff between the Huskers and the Eagles in Lincoln is set for 6:30 p.m. with live television coverage from FS1. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO