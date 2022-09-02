Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Nebraska gets ready to face Georgia Southern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Head Coach Scott Frost and Nebraska football players met with members of the media Monday afternoon to preview Saturday’s home game with Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff between the Huskers and the Eagles in Lincoln is set for 6:30 p.m. with live television coverage from FS1. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
knopnews2.com
Court hearing between Julie Slama and Charles Herbster pushed to October
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A possible courtroom showdown between State Sen. Julie Slama and former candidate for Nebraska Governor Charles Herbster won’t be taking place this week after all. The two were due in court on Tuesday in Tecumseh, but that’s been pushed back until early October. Attorneys...
knopnews2.com
Dave Matthews coming to Omaha in November
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dave Matthews Band is about to head out on tour and is planning an Omaha stop in a couple of months. A Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority spokeswoman said they’re excited to welcome Dave Matthews Band to Omaha’s CHI Health Center arena on Saturday, Nov. 12.
knopnews2.com
Missing inmate returns to NDCS
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday. He returned to NDCS on his...
