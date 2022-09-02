ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 8

Terri Spears
3d ago

Parents Your Kids Safety Is #1 But There is Enough Police To Patrol areas that are high in crime with kids on the corner waiting for their bus between the hours of 5:45am Until 8:45am

Reply
4
Crystal Harris
3d ago

I'm always terrified in this area,the communication never send officers out,tell you they not..we all need somewhere to live but get all the predators to one side of town or area.....

Reply
2
wbrz.com

Juvenile arrested after stealing vehicle, leading police on short chase along I-10

PRAIRIEVILLE - State police arrested a juvenile driver after a short pursuit involving a stolen vehicle along I-10 Tuesday morning. Louisiana State Police said the pursuit was very short, but that it involved a juvenile driver and a stolen vehicle. Police were searching for the stolen vehicle when the pursuit started, and officers arrested the driver near the Bluff Road overpass.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Armed suspect flees after shooting leaves one in critical condition

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after he fled from an early-morning shooting that injured one. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported it is searching for Oliven Molina after a shooting on Thompson Drive in Hammond shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Molina allegedly fired shots and critically injured one person.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Police: Father caught speeding on ATV with toddler in front seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say the 26-year-old father of a toddler was arrested on multiple charges after he was caught speeding on an ATV (or four-wheeler) with his young son in the front seat at the start of the Labor Day weekend. According to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man charged with drag racing after chaotic August crash kills passenger

BATON ROUGE - Police charged a man with drag racing and vehicular homicide after a chaotic crash in August left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Warren Thomas, 23, was arrested Sept. 2 on several traffic-related charges after an investigation found surveillance footage that showed a major late-night crash on Airline Highway near Gwenadele Avenue. Thomas was found to have been racing alongside another car after they stopped at the same red light.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police: Man arrested after drag racing led to deadly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a man has been arrested following a deadly crash allegedly involving drag racing on Airline Highway. The crash happened on Saturday, August 20, but police arrested Warren Thomas, 23, on Thursday, September 1. He faces several charges including vehicular homicide, drag racing, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

St. Charles sheriff searching for vehicle connected to shooting

LULING, La. — The St. Charles Sheriff's Office is searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting that injured one person Sunday night. According to Sheriff Greg Champagne, deputies responded to gunfire in the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling around 7:30 p.m. Champagne said one person...
LULING, LA
brproud.com

23-year-old man charged with drag racing, homicide after fatal crash on Airline

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested for vehicular homicide after his passenger died in the crash that happened on Aug. 20. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says 23-year-old Warren Thomas of Clinton was seen on video surveillance crashing his 2019 Ford Mustang in the 10000 block of Airline Highway near Gwendale Avenue. Thomas lost control of his car and crashed into a metal guardrail.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him are:. Larry Parker, 36, 04512 Byron Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

