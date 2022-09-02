Read full article on original website
Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties
It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REMOVING INVASIVE CARP FROM THE GRAND RIVER
According to a news release, The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will conduct an operation to seek ways to manage invasive carp populations on the Grand River. From September 12 to September 16, MDC is scheduled to close the Brunswick Access and lower eight miles of the river to boat traffic. The project is being conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Conservationists celebrate milestone in effort to save Missouri’s endangered hellbenders
In dripping black wetsuits and scuba masks, standing in the middle of a southern Missouri river last month, a state herpetologist and two zookeepers hugged each other and cheered. “Number 10,000!”
Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO
(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
Audio: Governor Parson awarding Missouri Public Safety medals on Wednesday
Governor Parson and the Department of Public Safety will honor 23 first responders during a ceremony Wednesday in Jefferson City. The officers and firefighters will be awarded Missouri Public Safety medals for “heroic, life-saving or extraordinary acts beyond the call of duty to protect the public during 2021.” Governor Parson will present Missouri’s new Red, White, and Blue Award for the first time to first responders severely injured in the line of duty. The governor will also recognize four civilians for exceptional acts to assist first responders and the public last year.
Art’s Alive announces change in location for production of “Harvey”
The Arts Alive organization late this morning announced a change in the venue for the play “Harvey”. The play is still scheduled at 2 pm on September 24th and 25th, however, Arts Alive officials learned the location for the play has to be changed to the Trenton high school performing arts center on both afternoons.
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
Photo display at Wappapello Lake honors Missouri's fallen soldiers
Labor Day weekend fun at Lake Wappapello. Fort D in Cape Girardeau held its Fall Muster event. Fort D in Cape Girardeau held a Fall Muster event. Shoppers are looking for bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale this weekend. Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at...
Fallen soldier memorial on display at Wappapello Lake
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - A memorial photo exhibit of Missouri’s fallen is now being displayed inside the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center located at Wappapello Lake. The display is called Remembering Our Fallen. It remembers and honors the service men and women from all branches who have lost their life since the 9/11 attacks.
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announces finalists for 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced that seven educators have advanced as finalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award. Christina Andrade Melly, Ritenour — English Language Arts, Ritenour High School. Dr. Allison Fleetwood, Nixa Public Schools — Theatre, Nixa High School. Cotreena Jones,...
2022 Trenton High School Alumni Weekend Reunion considered a success
Big crowds were in attendance at many of the events held over the weekend as Trenton High School Alumni gathered for their annual Alumni Weekend Reunion. Steve Maxey, Secretary of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Association reports bigger crowds than in most years were in Trenton from the Friday night Mixer, Saturday Open House, 2nd Annual Car Show, and Sunday Brunch. In addition, classes have reported wonderful attendance for class reunions held over the weekend.
Obituary & Services: Lewis Leon Griffin
Lewis L. Griffin, 89, a resident of Spickard, Missouri died at 5:52 A.M., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Pearls II Eden for Elders, Princeton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Spickard Christian Church. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery, North of Trenton, Missouri. Family visitation will be held Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Open visitation will be Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorials can be made to Laredo Lions Club or Spickard Christian Church and may be left with the funeral home.
MISSOURI 4-H HALL OF FAME INDUCTS NEW MEMBERS
40 volunteers joined the 2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on August 20 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame according to Missouri 4-H Foundation Director Rachel Augustine.
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Recreational Pot on the Missouri Political Agenda
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the city
A 1869 view of Kansas City shows the Hannibal Bridge.Drawn by A. Ruger. Merchants Lith. Co., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When I first moved north of the Missouri River, I had driven across all three bridges from downtown Kansas City, but I was always confused by their names. After a while, you learn which one you're on by associating them with the roadways or highways you travel.
O'Fallon, Missouri, bakery announces closure after 27 years
O'FALLON, Mo. — Heaven Scent Bakery in O'Fallon, Missouri, announced Sunday it would be closing its doors after 27 years in business. The bakery announced the closure via Facebook, and the post had 2,100 likes, 2,300 shares and more than 1,000 comments as of noon Monday. "The ever rising...
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State public health officials say if you’re eligible you should get the Bivalent COVID-19 booster. Booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna both target the currently circulating strains of the virus. You have to have completed your primary vaccination series to be eligible. The Pfizer booster is authorized for people 12 and older while the Moderna version is authorized for those over the age of 18.
