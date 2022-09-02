Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rob Harley’s earliest Ohio State memory places him inside the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day 1985, watching Mike Tomczak and the Buckeyes play USC. Or maybe that is merely a memory he was told, since Harley was only 3 years old at the time. He knows for sure an Ohio Stadium memory a decade later belongs to him. Eddie George and the Buckeyes rolled past Notre Dame that day, thrilling the kid with scarlet and gray in his veins — and his name.
This is a reader submission via email. While I would prefer readers use the FanPost feature, this is another route should one want something published on the site. Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium. As soon as it was announced in 2014 that Notre Dame...
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
It's not often we talk positively on Ohio... ESPECIALLY that "Nutty" university in Columbus. HOWEVER, respect where it's due, the Buckeye's quarterback recognizes he wouldn't be where he is without his teammates, and showed them some respect that could help them grow their careers, too. CJ Stroud spent his Labor...
Ohio State rolled to its first win of the season, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame, 21-10. The Buckeyes managed a win without the help of WR Julian Fleming but struggled offensively during the game. On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day briefly addressed Fleming’s injury during his weekly press conference....
Perry Eliano decided to pull safety Josh Proctor following the 1st defensive series against Notre Dame, and put in Lathan Ransom. He gave his reasoning for the decision. Eliano stated that the move was purely to calm Proctor down per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. Ransom played a lot of snaps after he decided to take Proctor out of the game. Proctor is the more experienced of the 2, as he is in his 5th year with Ohio State. Ransom is now in his 3rd year.
The Best Damn Band In The Land's (TBDBITL) halftime show "Buckeye Jazz Cafe" wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 season.
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba suffered a mild hamstring injury in Saturday night’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes’ star receiver is slated to miss 1-2 weeks, according to 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer. Smith-Njigba is quarterback CJ Stroud’s NO. 1 weapon heading into the 2022...
Former Buckeyes star Justin Fields is in the house for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State insider Dan Hope shared a photo of the now-Chicago Bears quarterback talking to longtime athletic director Gene Smith. After transferring over from Georgia in 2019, Fields notched an outstanding...
Neighbors on Lake Shore Drive in Columbiana came out to support Ohio State or Notre Dame.
View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
In just over an hour, the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in what promises to be one of the biggest games of the season. Notre Dame is entering the Marcus Freeman era after having been led by Brian Kelly for what feels like forever. His first contest won't be easy, as the Fighting Irish head on the road against a brutally tough opponent.
Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday that he is stepping away from the game of basketball. The Harvard transfer announced the news on his personal Twitter page. Towns cited his body as not being ready for a Big Ten season in his announcement. Towns was set to enter his seventh year in college basketball after starring at Harvard before back surgery ended his season prematurely, causing him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.
The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Marcus Freeman was displeased when he gave his immediate reaction to Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday night. Notre Dame fell to Ohio State by 11 points, 21-10. It was a closer result than most expected and Notre Dame received positive marks for taking a lead into halftime and keeping the game close until the end. Freeman was not as upbeat with the result since a win was in his team’s reach.
Notre Dame football had a rather disappointing outcome on Saturday night after they failed to hold on to their lead and lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, head coach Marcus Freeman knows they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 21-10 loss, Freeman emphasized...
Jim Knowles discussed Ohio State’s basic defensive effort in the win over Notre Dame. Ohio State prevailed in a 21-10 win and the defense pitched a shutout in the 2nd half of the contest. Ohio State went into the half with a 3-point deficit and the defense was going to play a role in taking the lead in the 2nd half.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud didn’t have his best performance in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame, but that didn’t keep him from being satisfied with the outcome, let head coach Ryan Day tell it. Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes for 232 yards and...
Julian Fleming is hoping to get on the field in Ohio State’s opener vs. Notre Dame Saturday night, but that may not happen. The talented wide receiver will be a game-time decision, according to 11W’s Griffin Strom. Emeka Egbuka would likely start in place of Fleming if he...
