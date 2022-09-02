Read full article on original website
September 2022 Guest Chef Dinner at Oswego County Salvation Army
The Zonta Club of Oswego will return for the ninth year to provide the next Guest Chef Dinner on Tuesday, September 13, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., or until the food runs out. They will be serving roast beef with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, and tossed salad. Members of the Advisory Board and Zonta will provide assorted desserts and beverages. The dinner will be at the fully accessible Salvation Army Center for Worship & Service, 73 West Second Street, in Oswego. Masks are optional. Dinners may be eaten in our dining room or carried out.
Popeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in Oswego
OSWEGO — Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC has announced a new Popeyes restaurant is opening Sept. 19 in the city of Oswego. They will open their doors to the public starting with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 28 – September 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born. Full story here.
Oswego County completes aerial spraying
OSWEGO COUNTY — Aerial spraying over the Toad Harbor/Big Bay Swamp area, which includes portions of the village of Central Square and towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia, was completed Saturday evening. Oswego County contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical Inc. from Lowville to conduct aerial spraying of the area...
Redfield Old Home Days Reunites Families, Friends, Neighbors
REDFIELD, NY – Old Home Days, a key fundraiser for the Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, was celebrated on September 3-4 2022 in Redfield, New York. This event serves as much more than a traditional Fireman’s Field Days, functioning as a catalyst for family reunions and an opportunity to celebrate the history of the rural area that spans the heavily forested northeastern corner of Oswego County.
Seneca Orchards closing its doors after 50 years
The local destination was established 50 years ago by owner Charles “Bud” Smith, who went on to plant the orchard's first apple trees in 1974.
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years
Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
Tim Sears Jr. cruises to Fulton Speedway win and track championship
FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. made the decision to skip the Lebanon Valley Super DIRTcar Series event to run Saturday for the Fulton Speedway track championship. That decision paid dividends as he won his eighth Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature and the 2022 title on Dot Foods and Neivel Precision Plumbing Night.
Senior Fair Set for Sept. 9th at Oswego Speedway
Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.
Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened
Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
Dave Shullick Jr. wins 66th annual Classic at Oswego after leader runs out of fuel on final lap
Dave Shullick Jr. won Sunday’s 66th annual Budweiser International Classic in dramatic fashion when leader Michael Barnes ran out of fuel on the fourth turn of the final circuit of the main event at Oswego Speedway. Shullick Jr. had been hounding Barnes for the last 80 laps of this...
Ithaca, Cortland ranked as best college towns in US
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — When it comes to the best college towns in America, two locally rank in the top five. The website BestColleges.com says Cortland’s bike lanes and short walks makes it easy for college students to get around campus and around town. They’ve ranked Cortland at number five.
Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022
Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
Meet the ‘Creek Rats’ as they try to turn a stinky Syracuse stream into an attraction
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After Steve Seleway’s first trip into Onondaga Creek, he came home smelling so bad that his wife made him hose off in their backyard. Two decades later, he can’t recall if she threw his clothes out or burned them. He has returned every year since...
Onondaga’s Air1 helps locate man in stolen car who crashed into house in Madison County
Town of Nelson, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air1, helped locate a man who stole a car and then crashed it into a house in Nelson Sunday, deputies said. A Village of Canastota Police Officer tried to stop Justin LaPier, 36, of Minoa, who was...
2-Minute Drill (9/6/2022): Oswego, Mexico drop football season openers
A pair of local football teams suffered season-opening losses in Week Zero on Friday. The Oswego varsity football team fell on the road, 53-6, to Westhill, while Mexico dropped its season opener by a 27-18 score against Solvay. Westhill led the Bucs 34-0 at halftime, and outscored Oswego 19-6 in...
Help Benefit the Community and Have a Chance to Win Big! Homer Elks Lodge Holding Dream Big ~ Mega Money Raffle
In this week’s edition of Meet Cortland County, X101’s Matt Brooks was joined by representatives from the Homer Elks Lodge #2506. Jeleena Barnes, Exalted Ruler, and David Gross, House Committee, elaborate on efforts of the Lodge to benefit the community. They also go over their latest fundraiser, “Dream Big ~ Mega Money Raffle” where participants have a chance to win a $10,000 cash prize.
McCrobie: Hall of fame colleagues
I was talking with some friends recently about birthday, anniversary, and reunion celebrations from this past summer, and though my family had plenty of each this year, none were big milestones or noted an even-numbered year. But I realized that September of 2022 does mark an event 40 years ago that changed the course of my life.
New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
