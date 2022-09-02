Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
All Indiana Artist: John Boyle
Singer-songwriter known for his smoky vocals and intricate guitar work is “All Indiana” artist, John Boyle. Boyle has toured from Nashville to Chicago and Austin to New York City. He will be opening for Jimmie Vaughan Friday at the Tarkington in Carmel. Monday on “All Indiana” he performed...
Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple is a service organization that has been raising money for many good causes through casino parties for years. Bob Mackay, president of Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple and Kendal Tilton, director of Noble of Indiana joined News 8 to share the inside scoop on Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple.
Greg Anderson, Ron Capps win in NHRA US Nationals at Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Anderson won his 100th career NHRA race, defeating Dallas Glenn in the Pro Stock finals of the U.S. Nationals. Anderson reached 208.07 mph in his 6.587-second winning run. Seven of his victories have come at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Veteran Ron Capps, the defending world champion...
Ron Capps wins Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ron Capps won the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on a hole-shot Sunday in the NHRA U.S. Nationals. Capps beat Matt Hagan in the final round to take the $80,000 top prize in the bonus event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Capps, the...
Daybreak welcomes new restaurants in the Bottleworks District
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fountain Room, one of the newer restaurants in the Bottleworks District, showcased a few of their menu items on Daybreak Sunday morning. Blake Fogelsong and Chef Andrew Popp described the atmosphere of the “The Fountain Room.” Popp said they have a strong focal point on their steak program. Foglsong and Popp brought prime rib, lobster bisque, and their dessert, “chocolate pot de creme.”
Veteran raising awareness about childhood hunger, bullying with 1,000 pushups a day at NHRA US Nationals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A U.S. Army veteran is on a mission to help spread awareness about child hunger and bullying. Patrick Parker, also known as Sgt. Pushup, travels the country to help provide meals for children in need and raise awareness about bullying. So far, Parker has fed over 640,000 meals to children across the country.
Indiana Grown: Cornucopia Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Michael and Valerie Baird, with Cornucopia Farms. Cornucopia Farms was started as a pumpkin patch in 1992. “We have corn maize, soybean maize, tumbling tiles,...
I-65 crash leaves southbound lanes closed downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash has caused traffic and lane closures on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis. News 8 spoke with Stephanie from the INDOT Traffic Management Center. She said the crash happened at the 133.3 mile-marker southbound. She also said I-65 southbound lanes are closed between the exit to West Street and the entrance ramp to West Street.
‘Pet Pals TV’: How to tell if your cat is happy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, KJ McGlinn joined News 8. McGlinn has some inside tips for all cat owners. Watch the full interview above to learn more about...
Back 9 Golf & Entertainment
Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is a state-of-the-art and technologically-advanced golf entertainment facility, offering an unmatched stadium-like experience for golfers, gamers and all lovers of a good time. The venue located in downtown Indianapolis which includes, a three-story golf range with 75 bays and a 550-person music pavilion. The venue’s...
Restaurant industry faces chef shortage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Restaurants across the country are facing a growing labor shortage in the kitchen. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the need for chefs and head cooks will rise by 25% by 2030. An average of about 18,800 openings for chefs and head cooks are projected...
Shelby County teen dies in car accident
FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A high school student from Shelby County died in a car accident Saturday, according to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office. Nick Winter, 16, attended Triton Central High School and was set to graduate in 2024, the school said in a Facebook post. Winter was...
1 shot at residence on the city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot at a residence on the city’s south side and is in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, a person was shot in the 8000 block of South Delaware Street on Sunday evening. News 8...
Videos captures Neo-Nazis marching streets in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 received reports about Patriot Front marching the streets of downtown Indianapolis. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, they’re a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” in Charlottesville, Virginia .
Indianapolis trash, recycling pickup on slide schedule due to holiday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Labor Day holiday will change the schedule for trash and recycling pickup in Indianapolis. Monday is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday, meaning that curbside recycling, residential trash, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.
All INdiana Politics from Sept. 4, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our political team weighs in on the lawsuit filed in Monroe County fighting Indiana’s near total abortion ban. Plus hear why a state senator from Bloomington supports the lawsuit – and how Attorney General Todd Rokita plans to fight it.
Labor Day travel returns to levels seen earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Airports and highways were crowded this Labor Day weekend as travel numbers returned to levels seen earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. “There were quite a bit of people traveling and going through everywhere, and then just down in Fort Lauderdale, as well, there was just a lot of people,” Lafayette resident Jennifer Gill said.
Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
Timing out Sunday rain
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flood watch will be in place for southern Indiana from 8 am to 11 pm today. TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the morning along with some fog. Scattered on/off showers and storms with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 70s. TONIGHT:...
IMPD: Hit-and run-investigation, driver fled scene after hitting 2 homes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver hit two homes on the city’s east side and drove away early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 4:28 a.m. Saturday morning, a vehicle went into two homes at the 2400 block of Franklin Road. According to IMPD, the...
