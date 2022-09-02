ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Alaunos Therapeutics Touts Early Clinical Response For Its Cancer Cell Therapy

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc TCRT announced early clinical findings from its ongoing TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial. "We are excited to announce early findings from our TCR-T Library trial. This is the first time that an objective clinical response has been observed in a solid tumor cancer in connection with non-viral TCR-T cell therapy," said Kevin S. Boyle, Sr., CEO of Alaunos.
Ironwood's Constipation Drug Shows Efficacy In Pediatric Patients

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD announced topline data from a Phase 3 trial evaluating Linzess (linaclotide) 72 mcg in pediatric patients aged 6-17 with functional constipation. The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating that linaclotide (72 mcg) improved the frequency of spontaneous bowel movements (SBM) and stool consistency. Linaclotide...
