Read full article on original website
Related
Stirling CBD Data Shows That Over 50% Of CBD Users Are Part Of The Baby Boomer And Gen X Generations
The baby boomer generation's use of CBD and cannabinoid products is surging, according to new data from Stirling CBD. Boomers' use of CBD and cannabinoids increased 212% last year. Now, more than 50% of those using the products are in the baby boomer and Gen X demographic groups. Stirling CBD,...
Alaunos Therapeutics Touts Early Clinical Response For Its Cancer Cell Therapy
Alaunos Therapeutics Inc TCRT announced early clinical findings from its ongoing TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial. "We are excited to announce early findings from our TCR-T Library trial. This is the first time that an objective clinical response has been observed in a solid tumor cancer in connection with non-viral TCR-T cell therapy," said Kevin S. Boyle, Sr., CEO of Alaunos.
AstraZeneca Imfinzi Combo Scores FDA Approval As First Immunotherapy Regimen For Biliary Tract Cancer
The FDA approved AstraZeneca plc’s AZN Imfinzi (durvalumab) for locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin). The approval was based on the results from the TOPAZ-1 Phase 3 trial. In an interim analysis of TOPAZ-1, Imfinzi plus chemotherapy reduced the risk...
Monte Rosa Shares Rise As FDA Announced Clearance To MYC-Driven Cancer Study
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced clearance to Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ GLUE investigational new drug application (IND) for its drug candidate MRT-2359 in patients with MYC-driven solid tumors. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial will evaluate MRT-2359 in patients with MYC-driven solid tumors, including lung cancer. MRT-2359...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ironwood's Constipation Drug Shows Efficacy In Pediatric Patients
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD announced topline data from a Phase 3 trial evaluating Linzess (linaclotide) 72 mcg in pediatric patients aged 6-17 with functional constipation. The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating that linaclotide (72 mcg) improved the frequency of spontaneous bowel movements (SBM) and stool consistency. Linaclotide...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
78K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0