Related
3 signs you could be dating someone with dissociative identity disorder, according to an expert who's worked with people with the condition
People with dissociative identity disorder enter altered states, which they learned as protective mechanisms after repeated trauma.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A COVID diagnosis could increase the risk of ‘brain fog,’ dementia, and other cognitive disorders for as long as 2 years, new Oxford study says
A study of 1.5 million COVID patients found elevated risks of conditions like brain fog and dementia up to two years after diagnosis. For months now, studies of COVID patients have suggested that contracting the disease could lead to neurological conditions like dementia and ‘brain fog, but a new study from Oxford researchers shows just how long the risk can last.
Medical News Today
Everything you need to know about crystal meth
Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
More people may have overdosed from fentanyl than know it because emergency rooms rarely screen for the drug: study
Most patients hospitalized for an overdose are screened with a 1980s toxicology test that doesn't include fentanyl testing, a new study shows.
Futurity
Hypothesis: Circadian rhythm links mental disorders
Anxiety, autism, schizophrenia, and Tourette syndrome each have their own distinguishing characteristics, but a new study asks if circadian rhythm disruption may bridge these and most other mental disorders. In a new study in the journal Translational Psychiatry, scientists hypothesize that circadian rhythm disruption (CRD) is a psychopathology factor that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression
Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
MedicalXpress
DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults
New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
technologynetworks.com
Vitamin D Supplements' Link to Depression Investigated in New Meta-Analysis
An extensive meta-analysis suggests that vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression. Conducted by an international team of researchers, the meta-analysis includes dozens of studies from around the world. Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient,...
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Health Effects of Ghosting
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
Public Health Warns People To Throw Out 2 Spices After Diners Got Sick At Markham Restaurant
York Region Public Health is still investigating an incident that occurred over the weekend that caused several people to become seriously ill after a "potential aconite poisoning" during their visit to a Markham restaurant. However, on Thursday, Public Health asked that people get rid of two spices that could contain...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Opinion: Common Indicators a Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone and we are in the early stages of the relationship it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we are going to hold on to that person.
scitechdaily.com
A Promising Therapy for Hard-To-Treat Depression: Deep Brain Stimulation
A study finds that deep brain stimulation to areas of the brain associated with reward and motivation could be used as a potential treatment for depression. According to researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle (MFB), which is linked to motivation and reward, revealed metabolic brain changes over a 12-month period following DBS implantation. This makes it a potent potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression.
msn.com
New study suggests COVID increases risks of brain disorders
A study published this month in the Lancet Psychiatry showed increased risks of some brain disorders two years after infection with the coronavirus, shedding new light on the long-term neurological and psychiatric aspects of the virus. The analysis, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford and drawing on health...
MedicalXpress
Thousands will die and millions will suffer from humanitarian crisis of fuel poverty in UK, warn experts
Epidemic-levels of fuel poverty affecting half of U.K. households will cause a "significant humanitarian crisis with thousands of lives lost and millions of children's development blighted," warn health experts in the latest Marmot review led by the UCL Institute of Health Equity. Published today, the new review, "Fuel Poverty, Cold...
IFLScience
Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells
A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. In the journal PNAS, the study suggests that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line.
Medical News Today
Concerta vs. Adderall: What is the difference?
Concerta and Adderall are stimulant medications. A doctor may prescribe these drugs to someone with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or narcolepsy. Stimulants work by helping to regulate chemicals in a person’s brain that support thinking and paying attention. Stimulants can have various side effects. However, they are generally...
