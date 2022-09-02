ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Medical News Today

What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?

There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
The Independent

How to use the 333 rule for anxiety

At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
Fortune

A COVID diagnosis could increase the risk of ‘brain fog,’ dementia, and other cognitive disorders for as long as 2 years, new Oxford study says

A study of 1.5 million COVID patients found elevated risks of conditions like brain fog and dementia up to two years after diagnosis. For months now, studies of COVID patients have suggested that contracting the disease could lead to neurological conditions like dementia and ‘brain fog, but a new study from Oxford researchers shows just how long the risk can last.
Medical News Today

Everything you need to know about crystal meth

Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
Futurity

Hypothesis: Circadian rhythm links mental disorders

Anxiety, autism, schizophrenia, and Tourette syndrome each have their own distinguishing characteristics, but a new study asks if circadian rhythm disruption may bridge these and most other mental disorders. In a new study in the journal Translational Psychiatry, scientists hypothesize that circadian rhythm disruption (CRD) is a psychopathology factor that...
Medical News Today

How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression

Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
MedicalXpress

DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults

New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
technologynetworks.com

Vitamin D Supplements' Link to Depression Investigated in New Meta-Analysis

An extensive meta-analysis suggests that vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression. Conducted by an international team of researchers, the meta-analysis includes dozens of studies from around the world. Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient,...
psychologytoday.com

The Mental Health Effects of Ghosting

While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
scitechdaily.com

A Promising Therapy for Hard-To-Treat Depression: Deep Brain Stimulation

A study finds that deep brain stimulation to areas of the brain associated with reward and motivation could be used as a potential treatment for depression. According to researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle (MFB), which is linked to motivation and reward, revealed metabolic brain changes over a 12-month period following DBS implantation. This makes it a potent potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression.
msn.com

New study suggests COVID increases risks of brain disorders

A study published this month in the Lancet Psychiatry showed increased risks of some brain disorders two years after infection with the coronavirus, shedding new light on the long-term neurological and psychiatric aspects of the virus. The analysis, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford and drawing on health...
IFLScience

Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells

A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. In the journal PNAS, the study suggests that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line.
Medical News Today

Concerta vs. Adderall: What is the difference?

Concerta and Adderall are stimulant medications. A doctor may prescribe these drugs to someone with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or narcolepsy. Stimulants work by helping to regulate chemicals in a person’s brain that support thinking and paying attention. Stimulants can have various side effects. However, they are generally...
