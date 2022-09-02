ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Deadly Mill Fire possibly sparked by hot ash from power facility in Weed, company says

Roseburg Forest Products acknowledged Wednesday it is investigating whether a malfunctioning sprinkler system allowed smoldering ash from an on-site power plant to ignite Friday’s deadly Mill Fire in Weed. The company has a wood-fired “cogeneration power” plant at its Weed mill that produces electricity. Leftover ash from the power...
WEED, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina affected by Mill Fire as Mountain Fire outgrows it

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire says today the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are both growing, combining for more than 10,000 burned acres in Siskiyou County. It says today the Mill Fire's size is 4,254 burned acres from its starting point near Weed Friday. CalFire says it burned into Lincoln Heights, then northwest to Edgewood, progressing across Jackson Ranch Road to reach Lake Shastina. CalFire says though it was able to stop the fire's advance, the Mill Fire "affected" several structures there.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
State
California State
City
Edgewood, CA
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
City
Grenada, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Hawaii State
City
Weed, CA
kqennewsradio.com

RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON

Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
OREGON STATE
NBC News

Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California

An unrelenting heat wave along with an out of control wildfire is scorching California. In the town of Weed, California, two were killed as the explosive blaze tore across roughly 100 homes. Firefighters are also responding to more calls for help as 46 million are impacted by the heat. Sept. 5, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Cal Fire#Webpage#The Karuk Tribe#The American Red Cross#Weed High School#Mount Shasta High School#The Mill Fire#U S Department#Noaa#Esri
NBC News

California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings

A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered

(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Environment
krcrtv.com

Mill fire evacuation updates

REDDING, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for Siskiyou beginning at 4:58 pm and ending at 8:58 pm . Evacuation Orders have been issued for Siskiyou County Zones 2218, 5102-B. The current evacuation orders and warnings are as follows. EVACUATION ORDERS: SIS-3710, SIS-3713, SIS-5111-A, SIS-5117-B,...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy