San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deadly Mill Fire possibly sparked by hot ash from power facility in Weed, company says
Roseburg Forest Products acknowledged Wednesday it is investigating whether a malfunctioning sprinkler system allowed smoldering ash from an on-site power plant to ignite Friday’s deadly Mill Fire in Weed. The company has a wood-fired “cogeneration power” plant at its Weed mill that produces electricity. Leftover ash from the power...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California wildfire updates: Deadly Mill Fire slows; new start in rural Nevada County
Firefighters continue to battle the Mountain Fire and the deadly Mill Fire burning in Northern California, which grew minimally Monday night following explosive starts Friday in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire has killed at least two residents, women ages 66 and 73, and has destroyed at least 91 buildings after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Neighbors say deadly California fire ignited at lumber mill, a source of tension in Weed
The giant green warehouse known as Shed 17 loomed across the railroad tracks from Debbie Cummins’ Alamo Avenue home since she moved there in 1988. On Friday, she and dozens of her neighbors watched in terror as the building turned into a giant plume of black smoke and flames.
KDRV
FireWatch: Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina affected by Mill Fire as Mountain Fire outgrows it
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire says today the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are both growing, combining for more than 10,000 burned acres in Siskiyou County. It says today the Mill Fire's size is 4,254 burned acres from its starting point near Weed Friday. CalFire says it burned into Lincoln Heights, then northwest to Edgewood, progressing across Jackson Ranch Road to reach Lake Shastina. CalFire says though it was able to stop the fire's advance, the Mill Fire "affected" several structures there.
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON
Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California
An unrelenting heat wave along with an out of control wildfire is scorching California. In the town of Weed, California, two were killed as the explosive blaze tore across roughly 100 homes. Firefighters are also responding to more calls for help as 46 million are impacted by the heat. Sept. 5, 2022.
krcrtv.com
Update: Mill Fire remains over 4,000 acres; Mountain Fire grew to over 8,000 acres
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 7:24 PM on Sunday, April 4th. According to Cal Fire, the Mill Fire is now 40% contained, and the acreage burned remains at 4,254 acres as of 6:21 PM Sunday. The Mountain Fire has grown tremendously from 6,451 acres burned to 8,896 acres...
Northern California wildfire with 'dangerous rate of spread' prompts evacuation orders
Evacuation orders were issued Friday as a rapidly growing wildfire exploded in size near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County, Calif., according to authorities.
California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings
A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
kyma.com
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered
(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
Evacuations for the Van Meter fire (Stukel)
Level 1 (Ready): Harpold Rd west to Hill Rd and north of Taylor Rd, just north of the town Merrill. Level 3 (Go): Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd. So. Poe Valley Rd from Crystal Springs Rd to Weber Rd.
3 Northern California towns evacuated as Mill Fire explodes
The Mill Fire near Weed in California's Siskiyou County was was over 2,500 acres on Friday evening, Cal Fire said.
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
krcrtv.com
Mill fire evacuation updates
REDDING, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for Siskiyou beginning at 4:58 pm and ending at 8:58 pm . Evacuation Orders have been issued for Siskiyou County Zones 2218, 5102-B. The current evacuation orders and warnings are as follows. EVACUATION ORDERS: SIS-3710, SIS-3713, SIS-5111-A, SIS-5117-B,...
KDRV
BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
