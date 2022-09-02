ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
wcbi.com

Tupelo Community gives thoughts after man threatens to crash plane

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Patterson’s flight over north Mississippi was erratic and scary for folks on the ground. The plane flew low and businesses were evacuated. “Some customers left their groceries in their cart and just left,” said Ethridge. As this twin-engine plane flew over Tupelo, it...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Sulligent, AL
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Monroe County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, MS
wtva.com

U.S. Marshals captured man accused of killing Clay County man

DALLAS COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals say a wanted man from Clay County is in custody. Dallas County, AL deputies captured and arrested Edward Bush, Jr. on Sunday morning. Law enforcement accused him of killing his cousin and shooting his brother in Greenwood on the night of August 30th....
CLAY COUNTY, MS
brownsvilleradio.com

Rogue pilot steals plane and heads north

An incident in North Mississippi almost became local news Saturday when a man piloting a stolen Beechcraft King Air airplane headed toward the Tennessee border. The twin engine turboprop took off from Tupelo’s airport around 5am Saturday. The pilot told authorities he was going to crash into a Tupelo Wal Mart. The plane circled Tupelo at a low altitude for a while—eventually turning north. The pilot, who apparently had little training, was a lineman—an employee who fills airplanes with fuel—flew erratically over North Mississippi.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges

Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Pastor#Free Will#Violent Crime#Crisp#Christian
wcbi.com

Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive

video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed, he is alive and in police custody at this time. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened […]
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Cold case solved with surprise confession from pastor

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-year-old missing person case may be wrapped up after a surprise confession. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years, and he’s seen a lot. But Tuesday, was a first. “James Eric Crisp walked into...
wtva.com

Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Plane makes hard landing at Tupelo airport

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A pilot was not hurt when his small plane made a hard landing Monday afternoon at the Tupelo Regional Airport and skidded off the runway. Firefighters say they got called around 4:40 p.m. about a plane crash at the airport. They found out this happened...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton. The chase ended at approximately 6:30 along Highway 41. McGee said a trooper tried to...
PONTOTOC, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy