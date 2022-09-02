Read full article on original website
Sheriff recalls moment when rogue pilot was arrested after landing in field
GRAVESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Benton County recalled the moment when Cory Patterson was arrested after landing a plane in a field. Sheriff Robby Goolsby said he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the field. The field is located along Highway 4 in...
Tupelo Community gives thoughts after man threatens to crash plane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Patterson’s flight over north Mississippi was erratic and scary for folks on the ground. The plane flew low and businesses were evacuated. “Some customers left their groceries in their cart and just left,” said Ethridge. As this twin-engine plane flew over Tupelo, it...
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
New Details Emerge on Man Who Stole Plane, Threatened to Crash It Into Mississippi Walmart
Over the weekend, news of a rouge pilot threatening to crash his plane into a Mississippi Walmart made waves across the country. Now, new details have started to emerge surrounding the incident. The man behind the controls was Cory Wayne Patter, 29. He’s being charged with grand larceny and making...
High speed chase through Mississippi small town ends with one arrest
One person has been arrested after troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase Monday evening. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton, continued south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and then headed north towards New Albany. The driver was...
U.S. Marshals captured man accused of killing Clay County man
DALLAS COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals say a wanted man from Clay County is in custody. Dallas County, AL deputies captured and arrested Edward Bush, Jr. on Sunday morning. Law enforcement accused him of killing his cousin and shooting his brother in Greenwood on the night of August 30th....
Rogue pilot steals plane and heads north
An incident in North Mississippi almost became local news Saturday when a man piloting a stolen Beechcraft King Air airplane headed toward the Tennessee border. The twin engine turboprop took off from Tupelo’s airport around 5am Saturday. The pilot told authorities he was going to crash into a Tupelo Wal Mart. The plane circled Tupelo at a low altitude for a while—eventually turning north. The pilot, who apparently had little training, was a lineman—an employee who fills airplanes with fuel—flew erratically over North Mississippi.
UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
Mississippi officials issue alert issued for missing/endangered child
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert in Pontotoc County. Authorities are searching for Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, 16, who is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot-5-inches tall with brown eyes and long black hair. Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9...
Stolen Plane Lands in Open Field West of Ripley; Pilot Reportedly Alive and in Custody
According to local news reports, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the plane that circled north Mississippi for almost four hours has landed, and the pilot is alive and being detained by local law enforcement. Flight No. N342ER landed in a field west of Ripley. At 9:30...
Plane thief arrested after threatening to crash into Walmart
After a man stole an airplane and threatened to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart, authorities eventually were able to bring the incident “to a safe conclusion,” and arrest the man.
Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive
video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed, he is alive and in police custody at this time. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened […]
Cold case solved with surprise confession from pastor
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-year-old missing person case may be wrapped up after a surprise confession. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years, and he’s seen a lot. But Tuesday, was a first. “James Eric Crisp walked into...
Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
Plane makes hard landing at Tupelo airport
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A pilot was not hurt when his small plane made a hard landing Monday afternoon at the Tupelo Regional Airport and skidded off the runway. Firefighters say they got called around 4:40 p.m. about a plane crash at the airport. They found out this happened...
Pilot who threatened to intentionally crash a plane into Walmart in police custody, authorities say
The FAA said the plane landed in a field several miles northwest of Ripley Airport in Ripley, Mississippi, which is over 40 miles away from Tupelo.
One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton. The chase ended at approximately 6:30 along Highway 41. McGee said a trooper tried to...
Mississippi man arrested for reportedly stealing vehicle for car rental business
A Mississippi man was arrested for stealing a vehicle from a rental car business,. Tupelo police officers arrested Pasley Ford, 38, of Okolona, and charged him with felony motor vehicle theft. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray Nissan Altima near South Gloster Street and South Green Street and...
Pilot charged after making threats to crash into MS Walmart, officials say
TUPELO, Miss. — Authorities are investigating a call to 911 dispatch after a man threatened to crash a plane. Tupelo Police Department (TPD) was notified at about 5 a.m. Saturday that a pilot, Cory Wayne Patterson, stole an airplane (possibly King Air type) from the Tupelo Airport. According to...
