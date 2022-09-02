ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

2 killed in Pueblo Crash, Driver charged

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a driver after a fatal crash Monday morning. On Monday, September 5, around midnight, PPD was called to I-25 just south of exit 101 for a traffic accident. According to PPD, A Nissan truck driven by 39-year-old Ernesto Campos-Trejo was traveling Northbound on I-25 at a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing on the interstate in Pueblo very early Monday morning. Police tell 11 News a Nissan pickup “going way too fast” on northbound I-25 lost control, sideswiped another vehicle, then smashed into a guardrail just south of exit 101. Two of the passengers were thrown from the truck and died at the scene. A third passenger was partially ejected from the pickup and suffered serious injuries. He was later airlifted to a hospital out of town. None of them have been identified at the time of this writing.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Detectives used dead teen's phone to arrange another purchase of deadly drug, arrest dealer

A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty last week to distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.Colorado Springs Police Department officers arrested Nathan Corser after detectives arranged a purchase of pills containing fentanyl - the same pills which led to the death of Kaeden Norlander. Norlander bought two pills from Corser at a Colorado Springs park on the 4th of July last year. He was found dead in his bedroom the next morning by his aunt. He was 19 years old at the time of his death.According...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate car chase & shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a car chase and shooting that occurred late Saturday night. Just before 11 p.m., CSPD received a call reporting a disturbance involving firearms at a car meet near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Beverly Street. Shortly after, CSPD received a second call […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Suspected DUI crash on I-25 in Pueblo leaves two dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after midnight on Monday, Sept. 5, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a traffic crash in the 3000 block of northbound I-25. Responding officers learned that a pickup truck had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it sideswiped another vehicle. The truck lost control and hit a guardrail. Two men were ejected and a third was partially ejected.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Medina
KXRM

Sinkhole closes intersection near Platte

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a sinkhole Monday afternoon that closed an intersection near Platte Avenue, east of the US Olympic Paralympic Training Center. CSPD said the sinkhole has closed the intersection of East Boulder Street and Prairie Road. CSPD said the sinkhole was the result of a water main […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man attacks officers while leaving the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — A police officer was escorting a man from the hospital to a patrol car when the suspect became uncooperative and assaulted two officers. According to Colorado Springs Police, At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, an officer was walking a suspect from the hospital to their patrol vehicle when the suspect […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pueblo Police#E 7th St#Ford Expedition#Lincoln Navigator
KXRM

VIDEO: Body camera captures Randy Bishop firing at CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the body camera footage from multiple incidents involving Randy Bishop, the Colorado Springs man who was sentenced for two assaults and the attempted murder of a police officer, as well as the murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in 2019. WARNING: Some details […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Police search for SUV possibly connected to a deadly shooting on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation. On Aug. 30, officers responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 900 block of E. 7th St. At the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office as Whitney Nicole Chavez, died at the scene.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Motorcycle rider from Pueblo killed in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday while riding on a back road in Custer County. State Patrol says the rider was on County Road 387 Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his bike, ran off the road, and collided with several trees. The road is gravel and described as extremely rural, with few travelers.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Vehicle that rolled 500 feet off Gold Camp Road recovered after 5-hour extraction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a five-hour recovery process, a vehicle that went off the edge of Gold Camp Road Sunday afternoon is now in the Colorado Springs Impound Facility. When the crew finally got the SUV up from the embankment Sunday night, they say the vehicle was unrecognizable—mangled by boulders and trees in The post Vehicle that rolled 500 feet off Gold Camp Road recovered after 5-hour extraction appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on Custer County Road

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon. At 2 p.m., CSP was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387. Troopers said the road was a rural road with gravel and not highly traveled. A motorcyclist had run off the left […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Sept. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Joe Romero, 42, is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Romero has a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance x2. His bond is $10,000. Kayla Ponce, 31, is a Hispanic female, 5’05”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Pueblo West theft

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a “theft from auto” in Pueblo West. If you know who this is or anything about the crime, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy