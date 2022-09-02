Read full article on original website
KRDO
CSPD investigating auto/pedestrian accident in apartment complex on south side
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an auto/pedestrian accident Monday afternoon. According to police someone was hit by a car at the Copper Chase Apartment on Ouray Ave. This is near Southgate Rd. on the south side of the city. Information is limited at...
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a driver after a fatal crash Monday morning. On Monday, September 5, around midnight, PPD was called to I-25 just south of exit 101 for a traffic accident. According to PPD, A Nissan truck driven by 39-year-old Ernesto Campos-Trejo was traveling Northbound on I-25 at a […]
KRDO
Pueblo man sentenced to 3 years for burglaries at JR’s Country Store in eastern Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 23-year-old Pueblo man has been sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections for his role in two burglaries at JR's Country Store in eastern Pueblo County. Donovan Duran committed the burglaries at the store located at 25100 Highway 50 on Dec. 6,...
KKTV
2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing on the interstate in Pueblo very early Monday morning. Police tell 11 News a Nissan pickup “going way too fast” on northbound I-25 lost control, sideswiped another vehicle, then smashed into a guardrail just south of exit 101. Two of the passengers were thrown from the truck and died at the scene. A third passenger was partially ejected from the pickup and suffered serious injuries. He was later airlifted to a hospital out of town. None of them have been identified at the time of this writing.
Detectives used dead teen's phone to arrange another purchase of deadly drug, arrest dealer
A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty last week to distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.Colorado Springs Police Department officers arrested Nathan Corser after detectives arranged a purchase of pills containing fentanyl - the same pills which led to the death of Kaeden Norlander. Norlander bought two pills from Corser at a Colorado Springs park on the 4th of July last year. He was found dead in his bedroom the next morning by his aunt. He was 19 years old at the time of his death.According...
KRDO
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a barricaded suspect
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is responding to a barricaded suspect. PCSO says that they are currently negotiating with the suspect. They are asking the public to avoid the 2100 block of Norman Ln. This is a developing story.
Police investigate car chase & shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a car chase and shooting that occurred late Saturday night. Just before 11 p.m., CSPD received a call reporting a disturbance involving firearms at a car meet near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Beverly Street. Shortly after, CSPD received a second call […]
KRDO
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after midnight on Monday, Sept. 5, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a traffic crash in the 3000 block of northbound I-25. Responding officers learned that a pickup truck had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it sideswiped another vehicle. The truck lost control and hit a guardrail. Two men were ejected and a third was partially ejected.
KRDO
6-year-old dies after being hit by pickup truck at Colorado Springs apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an auto/pedestrian accident Monday afternoon at an apartment complex. According to police, a 6-year-old girl on a bike was hit by a pickup truck at the Copper Chase Apartment on Ouray Ave. This is near Southgate Rd. on the south side of the city.
Two people arrested following traffic stop where fentanyl pills were found
Two people were arrested following a traffic stop where detectives recovered about 250 fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun.
Sinkhole closes intersection near Platte
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a sinkhole Monday afternoon that closed an intersection near Platte Avenue, east of the US Olympic Paralympic Training Center. CSPD said the sinkhole has closed the intersection of East Boulder Street and Prairie Road. CSPD said the sinkhole was the result of a water main […]
Man attacks officers while leaving the hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS — A police officer was escorting a man from the hospital to a patrol car when the suspect became uncooperative and assaulted two officers. According to Colorado Springs Police, At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, an officer was walking a suspect from the hospital to their patrol vehicle when the suspect […]
VIDEO: Body camera captures Randy Bishop firing at CSPD officer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the body camera footage from multiple incidents involving Randy Bishop, the Colorado Springs man who was sentenced for two assaults and the attempted murder of a police officer, as well as the murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in 2019. WARNING: Some details […]
KRDO
Police search for SUV possibly connected to a deadly shooting on Pueblo’s east side
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation. On Aug. 30, officers responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 900 block of E. 7th St. At the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office as Whitney Nicole Chavez, died at the scene.
KKTV
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday while riding on a back road in Custer County. State Patrol says the rider was on County Road 387 Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his bike, ran off the road, and collided with several trees. The road is gravel and described as extremely rural, with few travelers.
Vehicle that rolled 500 feet off Gold Camp Road recovered after 5-hour extraction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a five-hour recovery process, a vehicle that went off the edge of Gold Camp Road Sunday afternoon is now in the Colorado Springs Impound Facility. When the crew finally got the SUV up from the embankment Sunday night, they say the vehicle was unrecognizable—mangled by boulders and trees in The post Vehicle that rolled 500 feet off Gold Camp Road recovered after 5-hour extraction appeared first on KRDO.
Motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on Custer County Road
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon. At 2 p.m., CSP was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387. Troopers said the road was a rural road with gravel and not highly traveled. A motorcyclist had run off the left […]
Sept. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Joe Romero, 42, is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Romero has a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance x2. His bond is $10,000. Kayla Ponce, 31, is a Hispanic female, 5’05”, […]
Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Pueblo West theft
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a “theft from auto” in Pueblo West. If you know who this is or anything about the crime, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 […]
CSFD rescued a person who was ejected from a vehicle today
CSFD High Angle Rescue Team and paramedics were on the scene rescuing one person who was ejected from a vehicle that toppled down a 500-foot embankment off Gold Camp Road today
