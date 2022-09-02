ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump coming to Mohegan Sun Arena this Saturday

Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — In a veritable hotbed for politician visits, northeastern Pennslylvania will host former President Trump on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre. His visit comes just days after President Biden's stop in Wikes-Barre.

Doors for the rally, held at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 255 Highland Park Boulevard, open at 2 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.

Fellow Republican candidates including State Senator Doug Mastriano, running for governor; Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. senator; and Jim Bognet for U.S. representative will begin their remarks at 4 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police warn of traffic delays in and around the area.

Workers are expecting a full house of more than 100,000 people. PA Home Page reports that people are already showing up for the rally.

Security fences are in place and tents are being set up at the entrance. Vendors who make a living following Trump rallies across the country are setting up with their memorabilia and merchandise.

The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
