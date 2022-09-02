Read full article on original website
Related
A Huge Shake-Up In Sony's PlayStation Team Has Gamers Thinking About The Future
Sony announces a change-up in leadership in their PlayStation division as gaming hardware veteran Masayasu Ito leaves the company.
The Underrated Mercury Marauder Was The Legendary Crown Victoria's Evil Twin
The Mercury Marauder, which served as the Ford Crown Victoria's cousin from 2003 to 2004, packed a serious punch and an intimidating design. Check it out.
CARS・
Moto Edge (2022) Vs. Pixel 6A Camera Comparison: Midrange Shootout
New for 2022 and each aggressively priced, the latest Moto Edge and Pixel 6A both promise high-end photography in midrange phones. We put them to the test.
NASA Sets A New Date For Artemis I Launch
NASA's planned Artemis I launch was scrubbed at the last minute, but the U.S. space agency isn't letting that slow its Moon mission goals
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorola Edge (2022) Review: King Of The Midrange
Motorola's new flagship is surprisingly affordable, and on paper the Moto Edge (2022) could give Google's Pixel 6A some real competition. Here's the reality.
Twitter Edit Tweet Feature Finally Arrives: Here's How It Works
Twitter users have demanded a way to edit their tweets for years, and now a tool to do just that is starting to roll out. Here's what you need to know.
Valve's Next-Gen Steam Deck Is Already In The Works – And The Changes Could Be Huge
Steam Deck fans received good news this week surrounding a future updated version of the handheld gaming console that will address users' concerns.
Anycubic Kobra Plus Review: A Great Next Step In 3D Printing
If you want to 3D print bigger models, you need an FDM printer. Anycubic's affordable Kobra Plus promises to make adjustments easy - we put it to the test.
Two Iconic Zelda Games May Finally Be Heading To Switch
Nintendo seems to be readying some good news for the fans of "The Legend of Zelda," as two iconic games from the series might be on their way to the Nintendo Switch. The rumors are exciting and not very precise just yet, but the key part of it is that we might be getting a Nintendo Direct in September 2022, and apparently, "Zelda" is going to play a key part in that event. Meanwhile, Nintendo itself remains perfectly quiet on the subject — but leaks suggest that if you're a fan of the franchise, you need to prepare your wallet for some big spending.
iPhone 14 Pro 'Floating Notch' Could Give Controversial Screen Change An Unexpected Purpose
A controversial new design leak of the iPhone 14 has raised a lot of hands about why Apple is shifting things up -- but there's a method to the madness.
Microsoft Finally Reveals Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Details
Gamers have long waited for the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan to arrive. It's coming soon -- but only for those in specific locations.
The Strange Atari Music Visualizer That Was Overshadowed By The 2600
The only function of Atari's Video Music machine was to create music visualizations.
Yaber Pico T1 Projector Review: Movie Time, Anytime
Though phones are a popular way to consume movies, they don't work so well when more than one person wants to watch, and that's where pico projectors come in.
Everything We Know About NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope
The Nancy Grace Roman telescope, which is slated to study exoplanets, is currently scheduled for launch by May 2027.
The Limited Edition Gucci Xbox Series X Is The Most Expensive Xbox Ever Made
As long as companies make and sell products, there will be endorsements, limited editions, and insanely high retail price tags — even if said endorsements or limited edition products make absolutely no sense whatsoever. In November 2021, the House of Gates hooked up with the House of Gucci to drop one of the least needed iterations of the Xbox to ever hit the market... which also happened to be the most expensive version of the über-popular gaming console ever made. What made this an even bigger head-scratcher was, at the time, just finding a regular ol' (albeit new) Xbox Series X was like buying the winning Mega Millions lotto ticket while finding the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. And this was almost a year after its initial release to the public!
SlashGear
55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0