Nintendo seems to be readying some good news for the fans of "The Legend of Zelda," as two iconic games from the series might be on their way to the Nintendo Switch. The rumors are exciting and not very precise just yet, but the key part of it is that we might be getting a Nintendo Direct in September 2022, and apparently, "Zelda" is going to play a key part in that event. Meanwhile, Nintendo itself remains perfectly quiet on the subject — but leaks suggest that if you're a fan of the franchise, you need to prepare your wallet for some big spending.

