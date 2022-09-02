ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Seeing Los Angeles Clippers picked to win West in ESPN panel of NBA folks should fuel Phoenix Suns

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAV85_0hg4NnLX00

Phoenix Suns should be extra motivated after seeing the Los Angeles Clippers have been picked to come out of the Western Conference and win it all this season.

Earlier this week, ESPN posted the panel results of 15 NBA coaches, scouts and executives on predictions for the 2022-23 season.

The Clippers received eight of the 15 votes to win the West and five of the 15 to capture the franchise’s first NBA championship.

The Suns, who are essentially returning the same team that registered the NBA’s best record last season in winning a franchise-record 64 games, received three votes, as did defending NBA champion Golden State.

Phoenix fell short of reaching the finals, losing Game 7 of the conference semifinals to Dallas by 33 points at home.

"Assuming there's been some massaging of the (Deandre) Ayton situation, they should be good," one panelist said in the story. "They've shown they can win some of the games when (Chris Paul) is not available, and if Chris is healthy, they'll be really, really good when it matters."

The Warriors garnished two votes to win it all. Phoenix didn’t receive any.

As much as Suns fans despise the Lakers and see them as rivals, Phoenix has had more spirited and meaningful battles with the Clippers in the last three seasons.

Oct. 19, 2019: Suns 130-122. Devin Booker and Patrick Beverley got into it early, but Booker got the last word as he finished with 30 points and eight assists in Monty Williams’ first season as head coach.

Aug. 4, 2020: Suns 117-115. Booker’s fadeaway shot over Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at the buzzer stunned the Clippers in what proved to be their signature win in an improbable 8-0 bubble run.

The image of Booker laying flat on his back after hitting the game-winner will forever live in Phoenix.

Jan. 3, 2021: Clippers 112-107. George torched the Suns for 39 points in a game where the Clippers nearly blew a 31-point lead.

Beyond the score, George and Booker had a very heated verbal exchange after George and Chris Paul got into it on a wild night in Phoenix.

June 22, 2021: Suns 104-103. The Valley-Oop.

Ayton’s lob finish of Jae Crowder’s baseline inbound pass with 0.7 seconds left gave Phoenix a 2-0 series lead in the conference finals to send a sellout crowd at Footprint Center into an uncontrollable frenzy.

June 30, 2021: Suns 130-103. Paul put on a virtuoso performance in leading Phoenix to a Game 6 win over his former team and a trip to the finals.

The All-Star point guard scored a game-high 41. At one point, Paul accounted for 24 of Phoenix's 30 points as the Suns built a 119-92 lead in the fourth.

With the Suns pulling away, a frustrated Beverley pushed Paul in the back late in the fourth quarter during a timeout, signaling Phoenix had broken the Clippers.

Dec. 13, 2021: Clippers 111-95. This was their first meeting since the conference finals. No Booker, Ayton, George or Leonard, but Los Angeles enjoyed the comfortable home victory over the Suns.

April 6, 2022: Clippers 113-109. Resting four starters – Booker, Paul, Ayton and Crowder – in the second of a back-to-back after breaking the franchise record for wins, Phoenix trailed by as many as 39 points but rallied in the fourth to pull within four with 10.2 seconds left before losing by the same amount.

The results are one thing.

The fact that the Clippers were without Leonard for the 2021 conference finals takes some of the steam out of Phoenix’s run to the finals.

In the eyes of some, had Leonard been healthy and able to play, the Clippers, not the Suns, would’ve won that series.

Leonard injured his knee in the 2021 conference semifinals against the Jazz and didn’t play the entire 2021-22 season. That didn’t stop the Clippers from believing they could beat Phoenix in the first round of the playoffs.

“Any team that’s definitely seeing us is going to be something different,” Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. said. "I think they’re going to be very surprised. Not really surprised, but if I was a team and happened to get us as an eighth seed, I would be like, damn, that’s going to be a tough run.”

The Suns had already locked up the No. 1 seed while the Clippers had to come out of the play-in tournament to earn a playoff bid.

Los Angeles missed out on the seventh seed in a loss at Minnesota, but a home win over New Orleans would’ve given them the eighth seed to set up the rematch of last year’s conference finals.

The Clippers didn’t hold up their end.

New Orleans beat them in Los Angeles to earn the eighth and final seed in the West.

Now the Clippers are being picked to win the West after not making the playoffs last season.

Why?

Leonard is back.

Add John Wall and a healthy George, the Clippers are a championship contender, but so is Phoenix.

Those NBA’s 15 coaches, scouts and executives as a collective just think the Clippers have a better chance of winning it all than the Suns, Warriors and everyone else in the league.

Oct. 23 can’t get here soon enough.

Got Suns vs. Clippers in Los Angeles.

The Suns should hope for a healthy Leonard and George.

Beating the Clippers at full strength will prove once and for all they’re the better team – injuries or not – and may ultimately lead to Phoenix winning its first NBA championship.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward

Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Sports
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Jae Crowder
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with Kobe Bryant-era player?

The Los Angeles Lakers could still have a key underneath the doormat for a player from several years ago. Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports is reporting this week that the Lakers have some interest in a few of the Utah Jazz’s new veteran trade candidates now that Donovan Mitchell is no longer on the team. Among those names is former Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Shaquille O’Neal vs. Lakers LeBron James Career Comparison: Shaq Is An All-Time Great Laker

Superstar center Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most physically intimidating athletes of all time. He single handedly struck fear into the opposition because of his aggression and ability to dominate both ends of the court through sheer size. The Diesel won 4 NBA championships in his career, 3 of them coming with the Lakers in spectacular fashion. O’Neal also won 3 Finals MVP awards with the Lakers and an MVP award in the year 2000. In many ways, Shaq is regarded as one of the most impactful Lakers superstars of all time. A Lakers legend, Shaq accomplished everything with the Purple and Gold.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Espn#Sports#Nba#The Los Angeles Clippers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy