Ulster man facing murder charge in death of woman who police say was his friend

ULSTER − A 49-year-old town of Ulster man has been accused in the death of a woman identified by town police as a friend.

Police Chief Kyle S. Berardi identified the suspect as Johnny Amaro. He was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday following a daylong investigation.

According to Berardi, the woman's body was found in a wooded area off Eastern Parkway in the town around 8:20 a.m. Thursday. An investigation determined that the woman was the victim of a homicide, and further investigation led to Amaro as the suspect.

Berardi would not identify the woman, other than to say she was from Ulster County, nor would he say how she was killed. He cited the continuing investigation as a reason for withholding information at this time.

Amaro was charged with second-degree murder, a felony. He was arraigned before Town Justice Marsha Weiss and sent without bail to Ulster County Jail, pending further court action.

It could not immediately be learned if Amaro had an attorney who could speak for him.

Ulster County's district attorney's and sheriff's offices as well as state, Kingston and Saugerties police all assisted town of Ulster police with the investigation.

