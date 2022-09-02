ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster, NY

Ulster man facing murder charge in death of woman who police say was his friend

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k177m_0hg4MjmQ00

ULSTER − A 49-year-old town of Ulster man has been accused in the death of a woman identified by town police as a friend.

Police Chief Kyle S. Berardi identified the suspect as Johnny Amaro. He was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday following a daylong investigation.

According to Berardi, the woman's body was found in a wooded area off Eastern Parkway in the town around 8:20 a.m. Thursday. An investigation determined that the woman was the victim of a homicide, and further investigation led to Amaro as the suspect.

Berardi would not identify the woman, other than to say she was from Ulster County, nor would he say how she was killed. He cited the continuing investigation as a reason for withholding information at this time.

Amaro was charged with second-degree murder, a felony. He was arraigned before Town Justice Marsha Weiss and sent without bail to Ulster County Jail, pending further court action.

It could not immediately be learned if Amaro had an attorney who could speak for him.

Ulster County's district attorney's and sheriff's offices as well as state, Kingston and Saugerties police all assisted town of Ulster police with the investigation.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Saugerties, NY
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ulster County, NY
News 12

Police: 18-year-old injured in overnight shooting in Ramapo

An 18-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Flinn Avenue near the Hickory intersection. The teen is expected to be OK. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the...
RAMAPO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Kingston#The Poughkeepsie Journal#The Journal News
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, slashes man with knife at Long Island Domino’s, police say

BELLMORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage boy slashed a man with a knife at a Domino’s on Long Island Friday night, police said. The 15-year-old suspect had a verbal dispute with the 19-year-old victim at the pizzeria’s branch in the vicinity of Bellmore and Grand avenues at around 10 p.m. according to detectives. The dispute […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Inmate charged with attacking corrections officer, other inmate

KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Kerhonkson man on charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges against Dominic Bagley stem from an alleged August 28 attempted attack by an inmate at the county jail on...
KERHONKSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store

Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
HYDE PARK, NY
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

1K+
Followers
973
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy