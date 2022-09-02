ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Homegrown Brady Howe is the standard bearer for the Hope College defense

By Will Kennedy, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQhgC_0hg4Mh0y00

HOLLAND — If anybody was ever searching for Brady Howe over the last two decades, odds are they could probably find him on a 120-yard patch of turf somewhere in Holland.

The Hope College free safety has patrolled the defensive backfield somewhere near the lakeshore for his entire football career, first at Holland Christian before moving on to play for the Flying Dutchmen. He's been seeing playing time since he first got to the college level as a vital cog in coach Peter Stuursma's defense.

Playing at a high level at such a young age is rare in college football, regardless of what division you're in. Howe is a goal that all young high school football players in and around the area can look toward to prove that they're capable of playing in college too. It helps the local kids realize that they don't have to go hundreds of miles away to get a new experience.

"He's an example that we use in recruiting a lot," Stuursma said. "Being local from Holland, he's been an unbelievable spokesperson for our program by saying that even if you want to get away, our campus is different than being in Holland. It's just two miles away but you can feel comfortable here being at something entirely different but still close to home."

Not only is he a good person to have on hand for a recruiting pitch, but he's a great player to have on the field. Howe is coming off his best season in the orange and blue leading the team in tackles, breaking up four passes and picking one off. His lockdown coverage and sure tackling ability helped Hope allow an MIAA-low 14.5 points per game while also earning All-MIAA First Team and all-region honors in the process. Heading into 2022, he's been named a preseason third-team all-American by D3Football.com

The defense will need that level of experience heading into this season. Longtime defensive coordinator Mike Ricketts retired at the end of the 2021 campaign and Hope hired Jacob Pardonnet, a Flying Dutchmen football alum, to take his place. A new coach means a scheme overhaul, so Howe and the other 10 players on the defense have been learning a crash course on the new 4-2-5 base look.

The former Maroons star has emerged as the leader for the defense. On the field, safeties are widely considered the field general when the ball is in the air and communication between them and the other players is key for a successful defense. That's always been a strong suit for Howe, but now he's seen himself become more of that communicator in meeting rooms and in one on one conversations to help everybody get comfortable in the new scheme.

"It all comes down to communication, it's a major part to this defense," Howe said. "The guys who were learning it in the spring have a handle on it, and if we mess up we know we have to go at 100% and it's on us to get the freshman up to speed and you take their mistakes in practice as a teaching point and move on."

Stuursma calls Howe sort of a coach on the field. Despite the classic coaching cliche, it held true last season and it's been evident through the first few weeks of fall camp this year. After every set of plays for the defense ended, there was seemingly always one or two other players from different position groups huddling around Howe to ask a question or get clarification on something.

Andrew Debri, a sophomore inside linebacker who totaled the most sacks and second-most tackles for Hope last year, knows that group relies a ton on Howe. Those two probably communicate more than anybody on the field during a game. There have been some growing pains while trying to learn Pardonnet's fast-paced, aggressive defense, but even if things get heated between them once in a while, they know it's because they're both striving for perfection.

"He's very vocal, he'll get into you if you're not doing the right thing, him and I will bicker on the sideline about things once in a while about where our assignments are," Debri said. "But he makes sure everybody is in the right spot and we're always on the same page heading into each play."

Howe, a special education major, still has the option to play one more season after this one due to the NCAA's eligibility rules created during the pandemic. He's still unsure if he's going to take it or not, but at this point, he's just thinking about what he needs to do to make this season a success.

He hasn't had much time to reminisce on his career yet because he knows there are still at least 10 more games to play and a third-straight MIAA title to chase. Still, every time he hits the field at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium it means something to him.

As a kid who grew up watching the Flying Dutchmen play every Saturday, he just wants to leave his mark on the program— and more importantly his hometown.

"I'm excited, we have so much of the community come out and support us every day, it feels great," Howe said. "I just want to win every game at home and I want to win them by a lot."

—Contact Assistant Sports Editor Will Kennedy at Will.Kennedy@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @ByWillKennedy and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

