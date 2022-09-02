Fath family donates $3 million to Hyde Park school for children with disabilities

Noted Cincinnati philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath pledged a $3 million donation to Springer School and Center in Hyde Park, officials announced this week. Springer specializes in teaching students ages 6 to 14 with learning disabilities, and two of the Fath's grandchildren attend the school.

"It's brutal to be in a class and you can't do the work, and you feel like an idiot," Harry Fath said in a video plea to supporters. "A place like this can save a kid's life."

In the video, Fath explains that he's suffered from severe attention deficit disorder his whole life. Two of his children also have the disorder, and he said he wished they had gone to a place like Springer. Two of his grandchildren currently attend the school.

Springer School announced a $15 million campaign goal at the end of last school year, at a celebration of the school's 50th anniversary. The Fath's matching $3 million pledge will be one of the largest gifts in the school's history.

More than 150 patrons have contributed to the campaign to date, which now stands just shy of its goal at $14.6 million. Another large gift of $4 million was donated anonymously, according to a Thursday news release from the school.

These funds will go towards Springer's ability to serve regional students through financial aid, building projects and expanded outreach programming.

"I don't know why you wouldn't want to help this place succeed if you care about serving humanity," Harry Fath said.

Who are Harry and Linda Fath?

Harry Fath is a Cincinnati businessman and property owner. Fath Properties oversees more than 8,400 apartment homes in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, Indiana and Dallas, according to the company's website.

The Faths have made several multimillion dollar donations to various organizations in the arts, entertainment and education realms over the years. In 2018, they donated $50 million to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. That same year the Faths donated $50 million to the Christian ministry Mercy Ships. Earlier this year, the couple donated $50 million to St. Xavier High School.

“St. Xavier changed my life for the better,” Fath, a St. Xavier graduate, said at the time. “The expectations and opportunities people made for me transformed me into the man I am today. Linda and I feel it is imperative to make that experience available to other young men to attend St. Xavier."