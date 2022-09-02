Read full article on original website
WHSV
JMU Football Opponent Report: Norfolk State
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Norfolk State Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. with live coverage airing on ESPN3. JMU Football Opponent Report - Norfolk State. 2022 Record: 0-1 Overall (Lost to Marshall, 55-3, in week one) Head Coach: Dawson...
WHSV
Dukes maintain dominant mindset preparing for Norfolk State
Bridgewater football looking to capitalize on defensive unit.
WHSV
United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham highlight key projects ahead of Day of Action
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each year, the United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham hosts a day filled with volunteer opportunities. It gives community members a chance to get a first-hand look at the needs of local nonprofits. This year’s Day of Action features projects of all types, including playhouse repair at the...
WHSV
Virginians remember the Queen and mourn her death
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Royal Family had profound impacts all over the world, including in Virginia and in the Shenandoah Valley. A Harrisonburg resident, Chris Moore, is from England, and he said her loss will be felt widely and deeply. “Her tenure as Queen for the last 70 years...
WHSV
UVA doctor: Time to check all boosters, not just COVID-19
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor at UVA Health is recommending that people check if they are up to date on all their vaccines, not just the COVID-19 booster. “One problem that we’ve seen with the COVID pandemic is that some children didn’t get to all of their regular pediatrician or other health care provider visits, which meant that they are behind in their regular, non-COVID vaccines,” Doctor Steven Zeichner said.
WHSV
CSHD: Covid-19 Bivalent boosters will be available next week
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Central Shenandoah Health District, the Covid-19 Bivalent booster shot will be available at CSHD public and community clinics starting Sept. 12. The new booster differs from the others because it protects against Omicron variants of the virus, which have become most prevalent, recently.
WHSV
WHSV to debut new studio later this fall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Viewers of WHSV News have noticed a different look in recent weeks, but don’t worry: it’s not permanent. (We’re happy about that, too.) After 16 years, WHSV-TV’s main news studio is undergoing an overhaul to make room for a new state-of-the-art set built by the industry-renowned and cutting-edge FX Design Group.
WHSV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Motorists can expect delays on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County near For Defiance due to a vehicle crash. As of 6:30 p.m., VDOT is reporting about 9.5 miles of backups. Traffic backups on I-81 North in this area are approximately 4.0 miles.
WHSV
Staunton’s event calendar stays packed for fall; tourism sees a boost
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Summer tends to be vacation time, when roads are particularly busy, hotel occupancy is up, and calendars are full of events. Staunton’s summer was full of events like Happy Birthday America and Staunton Music Festival, and fall is looking similar. Witches and wizards will come...
WHSV
Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro expected to break ground next summer, open doors in 2025
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s Virginia Museum of Natural History will likely open its doors in 2025, city and museum officials said. Both Waynesboro and museum staff said they expect to break ground in about a year, and construction will last about two years. “There are a lot of...
royalexaminer.com
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
WHSV
Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
WHSV
EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads hosts Lord Botetourt in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Gladiators have a chance to make history Friday night. Riverheads is currently tied with Phoebus for the longest winning streak in VHSL history: 52 consecutive victories. With a win over the Cavaliers, RHS would take claim sole possession of the record.
WHSV
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Public Works Department hosts public forum on University Blvd project
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday in Harrisonburg, the city’s Public Works Department hosted a design public hearing on the city’s proposed University Boulevard project. The plan is to build a new straight road from Oak Hill Road that will connect to University Boulevard taking out the curve...
WHSV
School counselors in the Valley seeing more anxiety, discuss changes to increase support for students
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In data released earlier this year, the National Survey of Children’s Health found that between 2016 and 2020 there was an increase in anxiety and depression among kids ages 3 to 17. School counselors around the Valley have noticed this increase across almost all grade...
WHSV
Open Doors new Director of Operations hitting the ground running
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg has hired a new Director of Operations. Nate Riddle stepped into the role this week in a time of great transition for the shelter. “When the position came open here at Open Doors, I found it to be...
Augusta Free Press
All aboard: Staunton’s Virginia Scenic Railway offers sightseeing tours by train
The only scenic railroad route in Virginia launched Aug. 4 in Staunton and is sold out through Thanksgiving. The Virginia Scenic Railway is offered through the Buckingham Branch Railroad, which has rights to use tracks in the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets were sold out within a week of the railway’s launch.
WHSV
Update from Church World Service: programs, groups and impacts of inflation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Church World Service in Harrisonburg continues to help more refugees gain their footing in the Shenandoah Valley. One big part of its services is its programs, and there’s a wide range of more than ten programs offered to refugees to ease their transition. Some of...
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, Virginia
(ysbrandcosijn/Adobe Stock Images) Charlottesville is a city rich in history and historic landmarks. The city was founded in founded 1762 and has lived through the civil war and early colonizers. This large city is situated 100 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.
