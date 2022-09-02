ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

JMU Football Opponent Report: Norfolk State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Norfolk State Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. with live coverage airing on ESPN3. JMU Football Opponent Report - Norfolk State. 2022 Record: 0-1 Overall (Lost to Marshall, 55-3, in week one) Head Coach: Dawson...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Dukes maintain dominant mindset preparing for Norfolk State

Bridgewater football looking to capitalize on defensive unit.
NORFOLK, VA
WHSV

Virginians remember the Queen and mourn her death

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Royal Family had profound impacts all over the world, including in Virginia and in the Shenandoah Valley. A Harrisonburg resident, Chris Moore, is from England, and he said her loss will be felt widely and deeply. “Her tenure as Queen for the last 70 years...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

UVA doctor: Time to check all boosters, not just COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor at UVA Health is recommending that people check if they are up to date on all their vaccines, not just the COVID-19 booster. “One problem that we’ve seen with the COVID pandemic is that some children didn’t get to all of their regular pediatrician or other health care provider visits, which meant that they are behind in their regular, non-COVID vaccines,” Doctor Steven Zeichner said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

CSHD: Covid-19 Bivalent boosters will be available next week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Central Shenandoah Health District, the Covid-19 Bivalent booster shot will be available at CSHD public and community clinics starting Sept. 12. The new booster differs from the others because it protects against Omicron variants of the virus, which have become most prevalent, recently.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

WHSV to debut new studio later this fall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Viewers of WHSV News have noticed a different look in recent weeks, but don’t worry: it’s not permanent. (We’re happy about that, too.) After 16 years, WHSV-TV’s main news studio is undergoing an overhaul to make room for a new state-of-the-art set built by the industry-renowned and cutting-edge FX Design Group.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton’s event calendar stays packed for fall; tourism sees a boost

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Summer tends to be vacation time, when roads are particularly busy, hotel occupancy is up, and calendars are full of events. Staunton’s summer was full of events like Happy Birthday America and Staunton Music Festival, and fall is looking similar. Witches and wizards will come...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads hosts Lord Botetourt in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Gladiators have a chance to make history Friday night. Riverheads is currently tied with Phoebus for the longest winning streak in VHSL history: 52 consecutive victories. With a win over the Cavaliers, RHS would take claim sole possession of the record.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
WEYERS CAVE, VA

