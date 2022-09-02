ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TX

CBS19

East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
KLTV

Missing Rusk County man found

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a man reported missing Sunday has been located. The sheriff’s office reported on social media that James Edward Lancaster Jr. was located.
KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
ktbb.com

Chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest

TYLER – One person is held after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler police say an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a chase ensued. The chase went from Highway 31 West onto Patton Lane, then west onto Highway 64. DPS, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and constables came out to assist. The occupant pulled over at the airport and was arrested, police said. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
CBS19

US Highway 79 near Neches closed due to major crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — After a major wreck Tuesday morning, US Highway 79 near Neches is closed. The northbound and southbound traffic lanes are getting rerouted onto FM 2574, according to a Twitter post from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District. This story will be updated as more...
KICKS 105

Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas

Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
CBS19

REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
KETK / FOX51 News

Three men indicted for Henderson County murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
KBAT 99.9

Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas

I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
KLTV

Angelina County Farmers Market has animal day with exotic animals for sale

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was like a zoo at the Angelina County Farmers Market on Saturday, with the only difference being you could take the animals home with you. The first Saturday of every month, aside from January and February, special vendors come out to the market to sell animals. You have the usual pets for sale, like cats and dogs, plus all kinds of farm animals according to co-owner Lynn Bryan.
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 30 – Aug. 31

Deputies charged Ivonne Adriana Delrio, 33, of Flint, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Delrio was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jonathan James Massengale, 28, of Tyler, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information and evading arrest detention. Massengale was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
CBS19

CBS19

