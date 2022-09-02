Read full article on original website
Related
CBS19
East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
KLTV
Missing Rusk County man found
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a man reported missing Sunday has been located. The sheriff’s office reported on social media that James Edward Lancaster Jr. was located.
Officials arrest driver accused of striking 4-year-old on go-kart in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — An 85-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegedly hitting a 4-year-old girl on a go-kart and then leaving the area in Nacogdoches County Saturday. Edward Mora, of Center, was charged with failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury (a third...
East Texas man arrested after running away from officers, charged with 3 felonies
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after running away from officers and charged with several felonies including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. On Saturday, Sept. 3 Crockett police were walking and patrolling the area of Wooten Street around 9 p.m. Officers later saw a man who ran away […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
Gun Barrel City fire, police to hold Procession of Lights in honor of 9/11
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Lake Area and Cedar Creek Lake fire and police departments said they are going to hold a procession of lights in honor of the victims who lost their lives on 9/11. EMS and other East Texas first responders will join the procession, which will start on Sept. 11 […]
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, several bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
Officials investigating after new house under construction catches fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after crews extinguished an early Monday morning fire at a new house under construction. Around 5 a.m., Payne Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a structure fire in Cedar Creek Cove and found a new house under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktbb.com
Chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
TYLER – One person is held after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler police say an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a chase ensued. The chase went from Highway 31 West onto Patton Lane, then west onto Highway 64. DPS, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and constables came out to assist. The occupant pulled over at the airport and was arrested, police said. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
US Highway 79 near Neches closed due to major crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — After a major wreck Tuesday morning, US Highway 79 near Neches is closed. The northbound and southbound traffic lanes are getting rerouted onto FM 2574, according to a Twitter post from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District. This story will be updated as more...
Tyler Police: Part of Cumberland Road reopened after vehicle hits gas line
UPDATE – The road has now been re-opened for travel. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All lanes of traffic on Cumberland Road between Old Hickory Road and Oak Creek Circle are closed after a vehicle hit a gas line in the area, Tyler Police said. Police are working the single-vehicle accident on the 1500 block of […]
Highway 79 near Neches closed after major accident
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A section of US Highway 79 near Neches is closed after a major crash, according to TxDOT. “This closure is expected to last for most of the day,” officials said. Northbound and southbound traffic are being rerouted onto FM 2574, as of 8 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: Person poses as Rusk County deputy in phone scam
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam where a person claims to be a deputy with their office. According to the RCSO, the caller tells victims that they did not show up for jury duty and that he is getting a warrant for their […]
Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas
Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
Three men indicted for Henderson County murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
KLTV
Angelina County Farmers Market has animal day with exotic animals for sale
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was like a zoo at the Angelina County Farmers Market on Saturday, with the only difference being you could take the animals home with you. The first Saturday of every month, aside from January and February, special vendors come out to the market to sell animals. You have the usual pets for sale, like cats and dogs, plus all kinds of farm animals according to co-owner Lynn Bryan.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 30 – Aug. 31
Deputies charged Ivonne Adriana Delrio, 33, of Flint, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Delrio was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jonathan James Massengale, 28, of Tyler, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information and evading arrest detention. Massengale was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deaths on Toll 49 raise concerns in many Tyler area residents
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This week, another person lost their life on Toll 49. This was at least the fourth fatal wreck KETK News has reported on that toll road in just this year. “I won’t drive it myself,” said Richard Petty, a concerned driver. Petty, a Tyler resident, said he tries to bypass the […]
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0