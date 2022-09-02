ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Drought, invasive insects heavily affecting local trees

By Nick DeGray, Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqubR_0hg4Kxow00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Between the drought this summer and the presence of an insect known as the Spotted Lanternfly, these are dangerous times for the health of our trees and shrubs.

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly found in Springfield

Because of the drought and the water restrictions, your trees may not be getting all the moisture they need. Springfield’s City Forester Alex Sherman told 22News, the first step is finding out what drought related water use restrictions exist in your city or town. With drought related soil moisture at a minimum, Sherman has a back up plan until the drought becomes history.

“A good general rule for any trees or shrubs is to mulch the ground as far as you feel comfortable, about a two to three inch layer of mulch will help insulate the soil and keep it moist and is going to help insulate the soil we have now,” said Sherman.

In addition to lack of rain, the dreaded Spotted Lanternfly poses an immediate threat to the health of your trees. These bugs are of deep concern to the Springfield City Forester, “It’s an improbable pest to keep an eye out for if you own trees and shrubs. It’s kind of an interesting looking bug that has black spots red wings, and red and black with white wings.”

Western Massachusetts residents are asked to look for both adult insects and nymphs. Adult insects are large, gray bugs, that are about one inch long with black spots and red underwings. A nymph is a younger, wingless insect that is red with black and white markings.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwPAy_0hg4Kxow00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3femrZ_0hg4Kxow00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUchr_0hg4Kxow00
Left Photo : Young SLF nymphs on a tree-of-heaven stem; Source: Richard Gardner, via bugwood.org ; Middle Photo: SLF egg mass on birch; Source: MDAR staff ; Right Photo : SLF egg mass on elm; Source: MDAR staff
Invasive spotted lanternfly identified on trees in Massachusetts

Where you can spot a Spotted Lanternfly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSrbH_0hg4Kxow00
Nymphs of SLF, from left to right, youngest to oldest (photo credit: Teá Kesting-Handly)

The bug can be found congregating on sides of buildings, in or on vehicles, or on plants they prefer to attack, including tree of heaven, grape and walnut. They may attach themselves to goods being transported into the state from the following states:

  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Indiana
  • Maryland
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia

What to do if you find a Spotted Lanternfly

If you happen to come across a spotted lanternfly, MDAR encourages you to take a photo or collect the specimen and report it to the department online . Search the area for both adult insects as well. A full-size spotted lanternfly is identified as a large, gray bug, about one inch long, with black spots and red underwings. Nymphs of the insect look black with white dots and older nymphs are red with black and white spots.

Massachusetts has identified the insect in the state several times in the last few years but no evidence shows that they have become established in the state. Two dead specimens of the invasive pest were found in Milford and Norwood in eastern Massachusetts in September 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Cars
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Keeping safe while driving in the rain

The rain has been steady all night across Western Massachusetts, causing some minor street flooding and pooling in low-lying areas. If you're driving to the polls early Tuesday morning, or are hitting the road for your morning commute, even a little moisture should change your driving behavior.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wingless Insect#Ne Springfield#Western Massachusetts
WWLP

Labor Day hiking safety

Many people will be spending the Labor day weekend outside and police are reminding hikers to never go out alone.
LEE, MA
granbydrummer.com

An early sign of fall

You can’t help but notice that summer is changing into fall as you drive by the Coward Farm on Rte. 189. The slats on the sides of the large barns have been propped open to provide good air flow for the tobacco leaves that will soon be hanging there. You may have noticed that the plants in the front do not resemble last year’s roadside pumpkins. That’s because this year, the tobacco and the pumpkins changed places. The pumpkins are now in the back, being watered by the giant hose when the photo was taken. It’s good farming practice to rotate crops.
GRANBY, CT
MassLive.com

Festa celebration in Ludlow ends with fun, rain (photos)

What do you get when you combine the custard of a crème brûléee and a flakey croissant? The authentic Pasteis De Nata pastry served by Ludlow native Joey Batista. Batista, owner of Joey Bats Cafe, is one of dozens of vendors who served up food, played music or ran rides during the five-day Our Lady of Fatima’s Festa celebration held in Ludlow over the Labor Day weekend.
LUDLOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
MassLive.com

Springfield Plaza sold to trampoline park operator

SPRINGFIELD — The Fall River-based owners of Fun City indoor trampoline parks bought Springfield Plaza last week and plan to open a trampoline attractions vacant space there — despite rival Bounce Trampoline Sports already existing on neighboring property. Ethan Zhang of Fun City said he is not concerned...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Ludlow Festa continues with open-air mass, candlelight procession

The Portuguese cultural celebration in Ludlow continued Sunday evening for the Fourth Day of Festa. This event is a special one for the Portuguese community. Festa isn't only a cultural celebration but a religious celebration that brings tens of thousands of people to the region every year to celebrate.
LUDLOW, MA
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off. The job cuts were announced in July. In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy