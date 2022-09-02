Read full article on original website
School starts early for teachers. While Brewster Central School District students enjoy the last days of summer, 28 new teachers have been taking classes at "New Employee Orientation" to prepare. Last week, Brewster's new teachers gathered at Brewster High School in the library, learned who’s who and trained in the district’s technology. They also toured the area by bus. Most important, they were assigned a mentor, or more senior teacher, to guide them as they set out.
Re-elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo for State Representative. Please join me in voting to re-elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo for Connecticut State Representative on Tuesday, November 8 th. Aimee has represented us well in Hartford. I appreciate how she keeps us informed about various legislative challenges she is working on and what she is accomplishing. I particularly like the passion she brings to the gun safety fight to help reduce gun violence. In addition, she worked hard to help eliminate pension and annuity taxes for retirees making less than $75K/year.
OrthoConnecticut is pleased to announce that Jessica Morton, M.D. has joined the group’s practice. Dr. Morton specializes in anterior hip replacement. However, her impressive range of expertise includes both hip and knee replacement, including both total and partial, as well as robotic-assisted full and partial hip and knee replacements. She also performs complex hip and knee reconstruction/revisions.
To most, Labor Day represents the grand finale of summer - a time to gather with family and friends for one last BBQ, pool party, or boating trip. (After which, reaching for the white clothing in your closet is met with apprehension - although most fashionistas have squashed that myth).
A memorial will be held at the Sherman Playhouse on Saturday, September 10 at 2:00pm. Elizabeth (Betsy) Ward Scholze of Sherman, CT passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital with family and friends by her side on August 10, 2022. Born April 23, 1934 in Sherman, CT to parents Marianne Evans Ward and Stetson Ward, Betsy lived most of her life in Sherman where she raised her family and served the town in many capacities. She believed in civic participation and supporting all the arts—it was what motivated her for her entire life. Betsy was a member of the Sherman Historic District Commission from its inception in 1975, served on the Building Committee for Mallory Town Hall, and served as President of the Mauweehoo Club for 3 terms.
Enjoy a three-course farm-to-table dinner by Hayfields Market in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden where you will dine with Aldrich exhibiting artists and Museum supporters. Enjoy a cocktail hour featuring Nod Hill Brewery beer and cocktails with Litchfield Distillery spirits and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tables will be set with florals by The Hickories and menu cards featuring work by exhibiting artist LaKela Brown for guests to take home along with chocolates by Bridgewater Chocolate. The evening will include a silent auction featuring works of art by artists who have exhibited at the Museum and exclusive experiences.
Ridgefield Youth Football and Cheer will hold their inaugural Golf Outing and Dinner Fundraiser on Monday, September 19th at Silver Spring Country Club. In addition to supporting Youth Football and Cheer programs, the event will benefit The Logan Project which honors the legacy of Carolina Panther’s superfan, Logan Preston Hale and his dream to provide gaming systems to children undergoing medical treatment.
Celebrating more than 30 years as a band, Toad the Wet Sprocket continues to make music and tour with the same spirit of unwavering independence that started it all more than three decades ago. Now, the band best known for their Billboard-charting hits, “Walk on the Ocean,” “All I Want,” "Something’s Always Wrong,” and “Fall Down” among others is set to return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8pm after three past sold out performances.
