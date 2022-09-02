ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting in Richmond

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. — One man was taken to the hospital and another was arrested after a shooting Friday in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police were called to the 500 block South 10th Street after someone reported a person with a gun.

RPD said officers arrived to find a 31-year-old Richmond man who had been shot in his left hip/buttocks area. He was taken to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Support for Officer Burton extends beyond Richmond community

Officers arrested 22-year-old Trevor Allen James, of Richmond, on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail.

RPD said its investigation indicated that there was a domestic disturbance over a vehicle, a fight broke out, and weapons were involved. Police added that a search warrant for a residence was obtained, and two guns were recovered.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses.

NO CHANGE IN OFFICER'S CONDITION REPORTED SINCE SATURDAY TRANSFER

(Richmond, IN)--There has been no update on the condition of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton since Saturday. By Tuesday, it had been 27 days since she was shot in the head during a routine traffic stop and six days since she was removed from life support. On Saturday, she was transported from Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to an undisclosed hospice center in Richmond. The most recent release from RPD indicated that the family is grateful for the support of the community but is asking for privacy. RPD will update the public if there is a change in Seara’s condition. Jail records indicate that the man accused of shooting Officer Burton is still in the hospital. The charges Phillip Lee faces in connection to the shooting is a violation of his parole. As soon as he is well enough to be released from the hospital, Lee will have an extradition hearing in Dayton. The Indiana Department of Corrections will then take him into custody on the parole violation. Lee has already been in prison five different times in Indiana.
Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges

GREENVILLE — Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges. Brent D. Hawes, 26, of Greenville, appeared before the court for three different cases. In case number 22CR00110, Hawes faced one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree.
Man seriously injured in southeastern Indiana ORV crash

MADISON, Ind. – A man suffered serious injuries after an off-road vehicle crashed in Madison over the weekend. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the crash was reported before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road. Investigators said 31-year-old Brent Vanwye of Madison was driving his side-by-side ORV when […]
Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid […]
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death

ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed police officers. There were several temporary […]
19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities said an accidental shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Anderson early Thursday morning. According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jonathon Court shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police reported locating the victim and attempted to render aid before the 19-year-old male […]
OVI checkpoint to be held in Miami Valley this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will hold an OVI checkpoint this week. The county the checkpoint will take place in will be announced the day before it takes place. The exact locations will be announced the morning of...
