1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. — One man was taken to the hospital and another was arrested after a shooting Friday in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.
Police were called to the 500 block South 10th Street after someone reported a person with a gun.
RPD said officers arrived to find a 31-year-old Richmond man who had been shot in his left hip/buttocks area. He was taken to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
Officers arrested 22-year-old Trevor Allen James, of Richmond, on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail.
RPD said its investigation indicated that there was a domestic disturbance over a vehicle, a fight broke out, and weapons were involved. Police added that a search warrant for a residence was obtained, and two guns were recovered.
