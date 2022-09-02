ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Authentic Mexican Food Pop-Up This Saturday at Providence Organic Farm

By Monika Zachara
 3 days ago

Put on your stretchy pants and grab your appetite!

There will be an Authentic Mexican food pop-up at Providence Organic Farm this Saturday September 3 from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Chico and Monica Rueda are the farm’s chefs that will be cooking and preparing fresh Mexican food for visitors. The food is made with the fresh produce that is grown and harvested on the farm.

Enjoy the farm-to-table experience with outdoor seating overlooking the sheep and Belted Galloway on the pasture, and beautiful flowers in the garden.

The menu will feature:

  • Tinga Chicken Tostadas – Shredded chipotle chicken on a crispy tostada with fresh veggies, served with serrano pepper and tomatilla salsa.
  • Quesabirria Tacos – Cheesy, braised beef tacos served with the juices from the braising process.
  • Carnitas Tacos and Vegan Papas y Frijoles Tacos – Organic veggies in a hand-crafted gluten-free corn tortilla.
  • Tamales
  • Coffee Flan

Visit Providence Organic Farm located at 5695 N M-88 in Central Lake.

