Mother of 15-year-old killed in 2021 shooting at North Versailles hayride speaks out a year later

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the family of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles last year.

“It’s a blessing to know that he was loved by other people as much as I loved him, which shows the impact that he had in this world,” said Shantel Pizaro.

Pizaro shared pictures of her son, Steven. One was of Steven with his sister Shanise. Attorney Rob Peirce says the twins were together at the Haunted Hills Hayride on Sept. 11, 2021. Then they separated when Shanise got on the hayride, and Steven stayed behind.

“Another teenager came over to his group and a fight broke out,” said Peirce. “Steven was not involved in this fight. But as the fight began to escalate, he stepped in to break it up.”

The Central Catholic student was shot two times and died. A second teenager from Penn Hills was also shot but survived.

“My son made the ultimate sacrifice that anyone can make,” said Pizaro. “Trying to save someone else. I am very proud. There’s nothing bigger that any human being could do for someone else other than to lay your life down for someone else.”

The hayride closed for two weeks after the shooting. Then it reopened with security guards, bag searches and required anyone under 16 to be with an adult.

“It is our belief that had these simple procedures been in place prior to Sept. 11, 2021, Steven would not have passed away,” said Peirce. “This family would not have to deal with what they’ve had to deal with over the last year.”

Eason’s family is also dealing with the fact that, nearly one year later, no one has been arrested. Eason’s mother only had this to say to the person responsible for taking her son’s life.

“I’m praying for you,” said Pizaro. “That’s the only thing I have to say. I’m praying for you.”

Peirce also said that his law firm is confident that filing this lawsuit will cause local companies to evaluate current security protocols to better ensure the safety and well-being of patrons.

Channel 11 reached out to Haunted Hills Hayride for a reaction to the lawsuit. They said, “An appropriate response will be filed with the Court to the pending legal action. There will be no further comments on or off camera.”

The Haunted Hills Hayride’s Facebook page noted that the attraction will reopen for its 23rd season on Sept. 23.

