FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thecomeback.com
Eagles fans react to Jason Peters news
There is no love lost between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles but the news that former Eagles star Jason Peters is signing with their arch nemesis is sure to kick things up a notch this season. Given how badly the Cowboys needed help at offensive tackle after starting left...
Former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters working towards a deal with Cowboys
Jason Peters is close to a return to the NFC East, and after a Friday visit with the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport is reporting that a deal is near. Peters, who turned 40 in January, has been staying in shape and made it clear that he wanted to play for a club with an “upcoming offensive line” or is a playoff-caliber team.
NBC Sports
Eagles, Anthony Harris reportedly agree to cut ties
The Eagles have mutually agreed to part ways with Anthony Harris, their starting safety all last year and through training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 30-year-old Harris, who played for Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Vikings in 2014 and 2015, started 14 games last year after signing a one-year contract.
NBC Sports
Eagles mailbag: How much will RB Trey Sermon help?
The Eagles open up their season in one week in Detroit and today is the last Sunday without an NFL football game for months. It’s a beautiful time of year. We answered a bunch of questions yesterday and still have plenty more in the mailbag:. The Eagles claimed Trey...
NBA Scout Likes Philadelphia 76ers As Montrezl Harrell Fit
The Philadelphia 76ers did an excellent job of upgrading the depth on their roster this offseason, filling a few positions of need. After being eliminated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the front office sought out movies to help make sure that won’t happen again. Looking...
Philadelphia 76ers Land Jordan Clarkson In Major Trade Scenario
Oftentimes, NBA fans assume that a team’s starting lineup is composed of its 5 best players. Those fans should be referred to any number of cliches about assumptions. In most cases, that assumption would hold correct. On the other hand, sometimes, a team’s sixth man can be just as important as the players on the floor when the opening buzzer sounds.
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Commit Sent A Harsh Message To Brian Kelly Following LSU's Week 1 Loss
Brian Kelly made his head coaching debut at LSU Sunday night against the Seminoles of Florida State. The Tigers fought all game long, but fell short in heartbreaking fashion when the potential game-tying extra point was blocked by the Seminoles with no time left on the clock. To add insult...
OK, What's Ryan Grubb's First Husky Play Call?
The UW could go after Kent State right away with a go route.
