thecomeback.com

Eagles fans react to Jason Peters news

There is no love lost between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles but the news that former Eagles star Jason Peters is signing with their arch nemesis is sure to kick things up a notch this season. Given how badly the Cowboys needed help at offensive tackle after starting left...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles, Anthony Harris reportedly agree to cut ties

The Eagles have mutually agreed to part ways with Anthony Harris, their starting safety all last year and through training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 30-year-old Harris, who played for Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Vikings in 2014 and 2015, started 14 games last year after signing a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles mailbag: How much will RB Trey Sermon help?

The Eagles open up their season in one week in Detroit and today is the last Sunday without an NFL football game for months. It’s a beautiful time of year. We answered a bunch of questions yesterday and still have plenty more in the mailbag:. The Eagles claimed Trey...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
