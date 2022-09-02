Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
BPPJ partners with LDWF to replace salvinia boom at Parish Camp
BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish will team up with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to replace a critical piece of equipment designed to help keep the boat launch at Parish Camp on Lake Bistineau free from aquatic vegetation that has been a lakewide problem. Parish Police Jury members...
KTBS
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: September Safety
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about staying safe in the month of September. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com...
KTBS
Developer pleads for pause in demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Seemingly down to its last strike, there's a late rally to save Fair Grounds Field just as the wrecking crew is prepared to tear it down. "One of the things that brings everybody together is combination of kids and sports," says Linc Coleman, President of U.L. Coleman Companies, a longtime, local real estate developer. "We're trying to reach out to future generations so they can be leaders, so they can be have pride in our community, so they can stay here in our community."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Pay raises for employees, city officials in Minden budget
MINDEN, La. -- Months of meetings and workshops officially ended Tuesday when the Minden City Council voted to adopt its $37.5 million operating budget for 2022-23, a figure that features pay raises for employees including police officers, firefighters and city officials. Vote for approval of the budget was 3-1, and...
KTBS
Deal finalized for new state office building downtown
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A big real estate deal is now final, and could transform much of downtown, sending hundreds of state workers there in the coming years. The state of Louisiana has bought the former federal building at the corner of Marshall and Fannin for $1.75 million from Louisiana Christian University. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the deal is transformational.
KTBS
First use of drone revealed water tank problems
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Holes exposed atop four Shreveport water towers that set off a system-wide boil advisory last week, were found after the city used a drone for the first time for an annual inspection. The drone the city used belong to the Louisiana Department of Health. The city's water...
KTBS
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTBS
Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
KTBS
Man shot and killed in Shreveport parking garage identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in downtown Shreveport early Tuesday morning was identified. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, Jermaine Colston, 32, was shot in the head some time before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street.
KTBS
Game of the Week: Texas High @ Benton
For the second week in a row the H&W Marine Powersports Game of the Week pits Texas against Louisiana. Texas High makes the short trip to Benton for a tussle of the Tigers. Check out the video for a preview of our Game of the Week and don't miss the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ.
KTBS
Shreveport man arrested for attempted murder, other charges; bond set at $1M plus
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked Tuesday night to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Thursday. CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Mansfield issues boil advisory after water main break
MANSFIELD, La - City officials in Mansfield have issued a boil advisory. A water main break Wednesday night lead to the advisory. The advisory will remain in effect until the main is repaired and the water is tested. It's recommended that residents in these areas boil water for one full...
KTBS
Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies; 2 suspects sought
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday afternoon has died and police are on the hunt for two suspects. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said two people were seen running away.
KTBS
Board approves new healthcare plan despite opposition; Perkins to address issue Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold a news conference at 8 a.m. Friday to discuss employee and retiree health coverage, according to a news release from the mayor's office Thursday afternoon. It comes after a controversial vote Wednesday afternoon by the Healthcare Trust Fund Board that makes changes...
KTBS
CPSO arrests 4 teenagers for car burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies arrested four teenagers -- ages 13, 15 and 19 -- on Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing at least seven cars, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. Just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Caddo patrol deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of Roy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Man shot and killed in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houghton. Officers with the Haughton Police Department were called to a home in the 600 block of Alex Way just after midnight. They found the victim, identified as 47-year old Michael Allen Mathews, had been shot. He...
KTBS
Caddo Parish Public Schools is enrolling for its tuition free-alternative teacher certification program
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo is actively enrolling for its tuition-free alternative teacher certification program. If you have a desire to make Caddo Parish a better place and want to change lives, apply now to Caddo Teaching Academy and let them support you in becoming the skilled and engaging educator every student needs. Learn more and apply here.
KTBS
SPD names new suspect in Labor Day homicide; releases 2 others
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have a new suspect in a Labor Day shooting that left one man dead. And they have questioned and released two people identified Tuesday as suspects. An arrest warrant has been issued for Lee "Leroy" Buckner, 42, for second-degree murder. He's now considered the primary...
KTBS
Center, Texas man accused of hit-and-run of a child on go-cart
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man is accused of a hit-and-run of a four-year-old child on a go-cart in Nacogdoches County on Sunday. Edward Mora, 85, of Center, Texas failed to stop and render aid, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. Around 2:15 p.m., the young female was on...
Comments / 0