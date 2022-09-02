ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

BPPJ partners with LDWF to replace salvinia boom at Parish Camp

BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish will team up with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to replace a critical piece of equipment designed to help keep the boat launch at Parish Camp on Lake Bistineau free from aquatic vegetation that has been a lakewide problem. Parish Police Jury members...
KTBS

Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
KTBS

Ask The Trooper: September Safety

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about staying safe in the month of September. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com...
KTBS

Developer pleads for pause in demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Seemingly down to its last strike, there's a late rally to save Fair Grounds Field just as the wrecking crew is prepared to tear it down. "One of the things that brings everybody together is combination of kids and sports," says Linc Coleman, President of U.L. Coleman Companies, a longtime, local real estate developer. "We're trying to reach out to future generations so they can be leaders, so they can be have pride in our community, so they can stay here in our community."
KTBS

Pay raises for employees, city officials in Minden budget

MINDEN, La. -- Months of meetings and workshops officially ended Tuesday when the Minden City Council voted to adopt its $37.5 million operating budget for 2022-23, a figure that features pay raises for employees including police officers, firefighters and city officials. Vote for approval of the budget was 3-1, and...
KTBS

Deal finalized for new state office building downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A big real estate deal is now final, and could transform much of downtown, sending hundreds of state workers there in the coming years. The state of Louisiana has bought the former federal building at the corner of Marshall and Fannin for $1.75 million from Louisiana Christian University. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the deal is transformational.
KTBS

First use of drone revealed water tank problems

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Holes exposed atop four Shreveport water towers that set off a system-wide boil advisory last week, were found after the city used a drone for the first time for an annual inspection. The drone the city used belong to the Louisiana Department of Health. The city's water...
KTBS

Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
KTBS

Man shot and killed in Shreveport parking garage identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in downtown Shreveport early Tuesday morning was identified. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, Jermaine Colston, 32, was shot in the head some time before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street.
KTBS

Game of the Week: Texas High @ Benton

For the second week in a row the H&W Marine Powersports Game of the Week pits Texas against Louisiana. Texas High makes the short trip to Benton for a tussle of the Tigers. Check out the video for a preview of our Game of the Week and don't miss the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ.
KTBS

Mansfield issues boil advisory after water main break

MANSFIELD, La - City officials in Mansfield have issued a boil advisory. A water main break Wednesday night lead to the advisory. The advisory will remain in effect until the main is repaired and the water is tested. It's recommended that residents in these areas boil water for one full...
KTBS

Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies; 2 suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday afternoon has died and police are on the hunt for two suspects. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said two people were seen running away.
KTBS

CPSO arrests 4 teenagers for car burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies arrested four teenagers -- ages 13, 15 and 19 -- on Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing at least seven cars, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. Just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Caddo patrol deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of Roy...
KTBS

Man shot and killed in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houghton. Officers with the Haughton Police Department were called to a home in the 600 block of Alex Way just after midnight. They found the victim, identified as 47-year old Michael Allen Mathews, had been shot. He...
KTBS

SPD names new suspect in Labor Day homicide; releases 2 others

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have a new suspect in a Labor Day shooting that left one man dead. And they have questioned and released two people identified Tuesday as suspects. An arrest warrant has been issued for Lee "Leroy" Buckner, 42, for second-degree murder. He's now considered the primary...
KTBS

Center, Texas man accused of hit-and-run of a child on go-cart

TEXARKANA, Texas – A man is accused of a hit-and-run of a four-year-old child on a go-cart in Nacogdoches County on Sunday. Edward Mora, 85, of Center, Texas failed to stop and render aid, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. Around 2:15 p.m., the young female was on...
