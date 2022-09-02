Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission set to meet Sept. 13-14 in Klamath Falls
The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene Sept. 13-14 in the Klamath Falls area for its fourth meeting of the year. On Sept. 13, commissioners will tour Collier Memorial State Park starting at 8 a.m., followed by a work session and training at the Running Y Ranch Resort in the Mahogany/Ponderosa Room, 5500 Running Y Road in Klamath Falls.
ijpr.org
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County tests communities battered by wildfires
Usually, the horizon around Weed is dominated by Mt. Shasta, a 14,000-foot goliath looming east of this town of around 2,800 residents. But over the weekend, the mountain was eclipsed by thick wildfire smoke. The Mill Fire started on Friday afternoon near the Roseburg Forest Products mill site. Strong winds...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE seeking public's help identifying origin of Mountain Fire near Gazelle
YREKA, Calif. - Members of the public who may have any information pertaining to how the Mountain Fire started in Siskiyou County near Gazelle on September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., are being asked to contact the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit's law enforcement officers. The Mountain Fire started approximately...
Herald and News
Suspect arrested bringing large amounts of fentanyl into Klamath Falls
A man with a large amount of fentanyl was arrested this past weekend on his way into Klamath Falls. In a press release Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) reported that Matthew Morse, 52, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2 and lodged in the Klamath County Jail after he was arrested carrying approximately 9 ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of methamphetamine on Highway 66 near Klamath Falls.
KTVL
Watch Now: Mill and Mountain Fires community meeting
A Mill and Mountain Fire community meeting will be held Sunday, September 4 at 3:00 p.m. at Big Springs Elementary School at 7405 Highway A-12, Montague, CA. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 will brief the public and answer questions about the fires.
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON
Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
Herald and News
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound over the weekend was a Spokane civil rights activist, a business owner and the founder of a Washington state winery and his family. The U.S. Coast Guard released the...
2 dead as Mill and Mountain Fires continue to grow
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Both the Mountain Fire and Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have exploded in size since they began on Friday. On Friday the Mill Fire began around 1:45 p.m. and was mapped at 200 plus acres with 0% containment. As of 7:53 p.n. on Sunday, the Mill Fire has reached around […]
KDRV
FireWatch: Mill & Mountain Fires effects reach beyond Siskiyou County
SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- A state of emergency declared by California's governor for Siskiyou County because of its weekend wildfires is having a larger ripple effect across the state. California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is positioning firefighting strike teams across 18 counties today. The move comes after Governor...
Herald and News
National Guard troops deployed to Rum Creek Fire, manning road checkpoints
Fifty-one Oregon National Guard troops have been deployed to the Merlin area of Josephine County in response to the 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire. Guard troops have been providing security manning road closure checkpoints for fire-impacted and smoke-filled areas of Southern Oregon.
Herald and News
New task forces sent to fight remote NE Oregon wildfire
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two additional task forces arrived in northeastern Oregon on Monday to tackle the Double Creek fire, authorities said, increasing the total number of firefighters there to 401. Fire officials hope the boost in manpower and favorable weather conditions will help them get the blaze under...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon: Here’s what to know
Harvesters are gearing up for the start of the Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon. Starting Tuesday, commercial harvesters — those looking to get mushrooms for resale — can pick on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a...
KTVU FOX 2
Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County grows to over 10,000 acres
Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate and hundreds of structures remain threatened. Officials did not say if the fire has burned any structures. No injuries have been reported.
Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said. The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures...
beachconnection.net
Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest
(Florence, Oregon) – What they call Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. (Courtesy photo) The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is once again holding its photo contest, looking for the best of amateur or professional shots of the central Oregon coast locale, showing off its iconic buildings, engaging scenery, attractions, as well as the fun and frolic.
Herald and News
Former Klamath Falls City Council member plans to propose alternative jet memorial idea at Tuesday night meeting
At a City Council meeting held in August, members of the community took their turns standing before the council. The Klamath Falls residents who spoke used their allotted three minutes to express concerns and dismay regarding the plans to use COVID-19 relief funds to build a display featuring a decommissioned F-15 jet in Veterans Memorial Park.
KTVZ
State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon...
Chronicle
The Youngest Women’s World Elk Calling Champ Is a 12-Year-Old From Oregon
Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
theashlandchronicle.com
Fire Investigators Confirm Bear Creek Greenway Fire Last Sunday Started in Transient Camp
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the cause of a fire that started last Sunday, August 28 on the Bear Creek Greenway at Dean Creek Road near I-5 exit 35 north of Central Point. Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3) Fire Investigators confirmed the fire started in a transient camp along the Greenway and JCSO is investigating charges of reckless burning and criminal mischief. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District and JCFD3 firefighters responded quickly and were able to stop the fire’s progress at four acres.
