Read full article on original website
Related
Thomasville, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clarke County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on September 06, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Bay Minette, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spanish Fort High School football team will have a game with Baldwin County High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Spanish Fort High SchoolBaldwin County High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WALA-TV FOX10
Young athletes go head-to-head at Rank Up Youth Football Classic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a weekend full of football across the nation. In Mobile, youth football teams hit the field at Herndon-Sage Park for a good ol’ Labor Day weekend football classic. Forty-three teams from across the region went head-to-head for the three-day Rank Up Youth Football...
ssrnews.com
Eagles overpower Raiders, 32-9
Terence Marshall tore through the Pine Forest special teams on the opening kickoff, putting Navarre up 6-0. (Photo by Stuart Camp) Two special teams’ plays put points on the board against the Pine Forest Eagles, but Navarre couldn’t budge their opponents from their perch. Pine Forest rolled to a 39-9 victory Friday in Russell Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Thousands of tailgaters head to campus for the University of South Alabama’s season opener
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - College football returned this weekend with kickoffs across the nation. At home, the South Alabama Jaguars faced Nicholls State for their season opener. “Oh man, can you believe the atmosphere out here today?” said Mark Sullivan, Jags fan. “It’s crazy, the first game of the season. Jaguar football at its finest.”
Alabama State off to 2-0 start after defeating Miles College
Dematrius Davis and Myles Crawley threw touchdown passes in the first quarter and Alabama State held on to defeat Division II Miles College 21-13 on Saturday night. Stanto Dunn scored late in the first quarter to make it 21-0 but couldn’t muster any more against the Golden Bears. Jayce...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
WSFA
Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A big change is coming to Eastdale Mall — namely the removal if its ice skating rink. The Ice Palace has been a staple of the mall for decades, but the mall’s general manager, Richard Holman, said it’s time for a change. He said they are converting it into a roller skating rink instead.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFF expands SOA hunting opportunities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division continues to expand its unique access to the great outdoors with five new Special Opportunity Areas (SOAs) around the state. The SOA concept was born six years ago with the purchase of 5,894 acres in Dallas County that became the Cedar Creek SOA in 2017. The most recent acquisitions into the SOA program include four properties ranging in size from 165 acres to 4,000 acres. Blackwater SOA in Baldwin County is a 3,500-acre tract with coastal wetlands, oak hammocks and longleaf pine savanna along the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Chelsey stops by FOX10 Midday with baby Scottie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kicked off our new FOX10 Midday show with the return of Chelsey Sayasane. Chelsey stopped by for a visit with her baby girl “Scottie”!. Both mom and baby are doing well. We catch up with Chelsey about her life as a new mom and all about baby Scottie.
WALA-TV FOX10
Davidson High School student graduates from elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Blessings Kibet, a student at W.P. Davidson High School in Mobile, AL completed an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, NC. The program took place from May 31-July 28. Kibet was one of just 20...
WKRG
Adopt this terrier with cute ears
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Eliot. Eliot’s owner died, and the owner’s wife could not care for him. He is a happy, curious, typical terrier. He’s very interested in what is going on outside, and he would be interested in what you are doing! He loves people, and he is a great little guy. He is crate- trained and we believe him to be housetrained.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Purple Flags at Orange Beach, jellyfish everywhere
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend. “They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said. These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the […]
Peanut digging time in Baldwin County
There are three big crops this time of year in Baldwin County, cotton, soybean and peanuts and it's time to get the peanuts, out of the ground.
WALA-TV FOX10
Popular tattoo artist killed in Saddle Up Saloon shooting remembered
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Last month marked one year since the deadly shooting inside downtown’s Saddle Up Saloon. Multiple people were shot inside the bar -- including 30-year-old Andy Sims -- who died at the scene. Another person and the club’s security guard were also injured. Suspect Freddy Escobar...
Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History
Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRG
TROPICS: Tracking Danielle, Earl, and a Tropical Wave
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two active named storms and a possible development in the eastern Atlantic as we near closer to the peak of hurricane season. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. It is expected to see a bit of strengthening over the next day or so, but it will stay as a category one hurricane before weakening. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, but this system could see strengthening over the next several days into a major hurricane. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation.
Renovations restore dome at historic church after ceiling blocked it from view for decades
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A church dome hidden from view for 70 years is back in the limelight. Members of Government Street United Methodist Church are celebrating a major project to improve this historic building. The morning starts with some joyous music from Mobile’s Excelsior band, some dancing and a march inside. Church members are […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Labor Day holiday closes out the busy, summer tourist season and Baldwin County beaches were packed over the weekend. Those still there on Monday were treated to a near-perfect beach day. Labor Day is known as the unofficial bookend to the summer tourist season...
Faith Time: Labor in the Bible
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly discussion of matters of Faith. Tomorrow is Labor Day where we honor American workers and what they’ve accomplished. We’re joined by 3 Circle church Midtown campus pastor Micah Gaston to talk about the origins of work in the Bible. Guest: God created the first human beings […]
Comments / 0