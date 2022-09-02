ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Young athletes go head-to-head at Rank Up Youth Football Classic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a weekend full of football across the nation. In Mobile, youth football teams hit the field at Herndon-Sage Park for a good ol’ Labor Day weekend football classic. Forty-three teams from across the region went head-to-head for the three-day Rank Up Youth Football...
MOBILE, AL
ssrnews.com

Eagles overpower Raiders, 32-9

Terence Marshall tore through the Pine Forest special teams on the opening kickoff, putting Navarre up 6-0. (Photo by Stuart Camp) Two special teams’ plays put points on the board against the Pine Forest Eagles, but Navarre couldn’t budge their opponents from their perch. Pine Forest rolled to a 39-9 victory Friday in Russell Stadium.
NAVARRE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Atmore, AL
Sports
City
Atmore, AL
Selma, AL
Sports
City
Selma, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Davis
The Cullman Tribune

WFF expands SOA hunting opportunities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division continues to expand its unique access to the great outdoors with five new Special Opportunity Areas (SOAs) around the state. The SOA concept was born six years ago with the purchase of 5,894 acres in Dallas County that became the Cedar Creek SOA in 2017. The most recent acquisitions into the SOA program include four properties ranging in size from 165 acres to 4,000 acres. Blackwater SOA in Baldwin County is a 3,500-acre tract with coastal wetlands, oak hammocks and longleaf pine savanna along the...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Chelsey stops by FOX10 Midday with baby Scottie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kicked off our new FOX10 Midday show with the return of Chelsey Sayasane. Chelsey stopped by for a visit with her baby girl “Scottie”!. Both mom and baby are doing well. We catch up with Chelsey about her life as a new mom and all about baby Scottie.
WKRG

Adopt this terrier with cute ears

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Eliot. Eliot’s owner died, and the owner’s wife could not care for him. He is a happy, curious, typical terrier. He’s very interested in what is going on outside, and he would be interested in what you are doing! He loves people, and he is a great little guy. He is crate- trained and we believe him to be housetrained.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Cancer#Christian#Ribbons#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#Escambia Academy
WKRG News 5

Purple Flags at Orange Beach, jellyfish everywhere

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend. “They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said. These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Popular tattoo artist killed in Saddle Up Saloon shooting remembered

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Last month marked one year since the deadly shooting inside downtown’s Saddle Up Saloon. Multiple people were shot inside the bar -- including 30-year-old Andy Sims -- who died at the scene. Another person and the club’s security guard were also injured. Suspect Freddy Escobar...
MOBILE, AL
Nick 97.5

Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History

Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG

TROPICS: Tracking Danielle, Earl, and a Tropical Wave

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two active named storms and a possible development in the eastern Atlantic as we near closer to the peak of hurricane season. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. It is expected to see a bit of strengthening over the next day or so, but it will stay as a category one hurricane before weakening. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, but this system could see strengthening over the next several days into a major hurricane. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Labor Day holiday closes out the busy, summer tourist season and Baldwin County beaches were packed over the weekend. Those still there on Monday were treated to a near-perfect beach day. Labor Day is known as the unofficial bookend to the summer tourist season...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: Labor in the Bible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly discussion of matters of Faith. Tomorrow is Labor Day where we honor American workers and what they’ve accomplished. We’re joined by 3 Circle church Midtown campus pastor Micah Gaston to talk about the origins of work in the Bible. Guest: God created the first human beings […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy