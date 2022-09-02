MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two active named storms and a possible development in the eastern Atlantic as we near closer to the peak of hurricane season. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. It is expected to see a bit of strengthening over the next day or so, but it will stay as a category one hurricane before weakening. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, but this system could see strengthening over the next several days into a major hurricane. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO