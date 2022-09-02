Read full article on original website
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion dies
SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — Longtime north Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died Sunday at his home in Senatobia, according to a funeral home. No cause of death was given for the 61-year-old. Appointed the chief prosecutor for a five-county circuit including Desoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties in...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:. (eight, seven, six; FB: two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (eleven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $245,000.
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
Students return to campus amid water crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — While its water crisis continued, students in Mississippi’s capital were able to return to class for the first time in a week Tuesday with assurances that the toilets and sinks in their buildings would finally work. Jackson remained under a boil water advisory, but...
Clair B. Scott
Clair B. Scott, 99 of Bay Springs, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Bedford Care Center of Petal. She was born Monday, November 27, 1922 in Byhalia to William and Mable Burks Sr. Mrs. Scott graduated from MSCW and obtained her Masters in Chemistry from the University of...
