Jasper, TX

Orange Leader

See details of Orange County Community Food Drive planned next week

An Orange County Community Food Drive is planned next week. The event takes places at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Participants are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1950 MLK Drive in Orange, or United Christian Care of Vidor, 293 Wilson Street in Vidor.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Newton ISD issues info in anticipation of large Jasper/Newton football crowd

In anticipation of a large crowd for the Jasper at Newton football game on Friday night, Newton ISD has issued helpful information for fans. Superintendent Michelle Barrow said “We are anticipating a large crowd and need to inform both communities about tickets, parking, and procedures.”. The following info was...
NEWTON, TX
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Tue, Sep 6th, 2022

Calls To Services (August 29 to September 5, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered fifty-seven (57) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, nine (9) housed in Newton, seven (7) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Arrest Reports 09/02/22 to 09/05/22

FERGUSON, BRAXTON MICHAEL 26 M W KIRBYVILLE, TX 75956. MATTOX, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 29 M B JASPER, TX 75951. JCSO TR15-1115J3 - 1;TR15-1133J3 - 1;TR15-1134J3 - 1 Rivas, Julius Jaqualyn 17 M B Kirbyville, TX 75956. 9/4/2022 4:00 PM. KPD MAKKV22003;MAKV22004;230130;220132;220131. ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ (SIMPLE ASSAULT) BURGLARY OF VEHICLES (THEFT...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Tyler County Jail records show former local cop John Dees arrested

Tyler County Jail records show that 46-year-old Johnathan Broussard Dees, a former law enforcement officer in both Jasper and Jefferson Counties, was arrested within the last few days in Tyler County. Jail records there show that he was charged with Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, and his bond was set at $75,000.00.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Former JPD Officer and wife both arrested for DWI

A former Jasper police officer and his wife were both arrested for DWI over the Labor Day weekend in two separate incidents that occurred 90 minutes apart. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, at 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge passenger car driven by 44-year-old Kara Pullen, of Brookeland, which was on U.S. Highway 96 just north of County Road 249.
BROOKELAND, TX
12NewsNow

Police investigating death of man found in ditch along north Beaumont street

BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a Monday night homicide in the city's north end. Police were called at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night about a man in a ditch in the 2100 block of Tyler Street about a block southwest of the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and Magnolia St. according to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson.
BEAUMONT, TX
acuoptimist.com

Gallery: Football crushes Lamar in record opening matchup

The football team defeated the Lamar University Cardinals 28-14 in home opener at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday evening. The game serves as the first opening win for the Wildcats since 2013 and the first win for new head coach, Keith Patterson, former defensive coordinator from Texas Tech. The Wildcats now stand 1-0 overall as they prepare to face Prarie View A&M on Saturday.
BEAUMONT, TX
KBAT 99.9

Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas

I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
LUFKIN, TX
Orange Leader

National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Orange, SETX

Orange County and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

