Read full article on original website
Related
Orange County Sheriff's sergeant spearheading community-wide effort to revamp Bridge City memorial site
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A memorial site in Bridge City, that honors those who lost their lives for our freedoms, is getting a much-needed makeover thanks to an Orange County Sheriff's sergeant. The memorial site is next to a busy street in Bridge City. In it are statues that...
Orange Leader
See details of Orange County Community Food Drive planned next week
An Orange County Community Food Drive is planned next week. The event takes places at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Participants are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1950 MLK Drive in Orange, or United Christian Care of Vidor, 293 Wilson Street in Vidor.
kjas.com
Newton ISD issues info in anticipation of large Jasper/Newton football crowd
In anticipation of a large crowd for the Jasper at Newton football game on Friday night, Newton ISD has issued helpful information for fans. Superintendent Michelle Barrow said “We are anticipating a large crowd and need to inform both communities about tickets, parking, and procedures.”. The following info was...
KFDM-TV
SETX Regional Planning Commission offering utility and rental assistance in Orange County
The Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission has started its 2022 CSBG Stabilization assistance in Orange County. CSBG Stabilization is one time rent and utility assistance program for Orange County residents who are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. The 2022 stabilization assistance is now available through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Tue, Sep 6th, 2022
Calls To Services (August 29 to September 5, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered fifty-seven (57) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, nine (9) housed in Newton, seven (7) housed in Jasper.
MONEY MONDAY : Lamar University professor gives tips on which deals Southeast Texans should avoid, look for on Labor Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — While all Labor Day bargains may look like a steal, an economics expert is sharing his opinion on which deals Southeast Texans should buy into and which they should avoid. It may be hard for shoppers to know which deals are worth spending money on. John...
Person who made online threat to Silsbee middle school identified, 'no direct threat has been found to exist'
SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Independent School District officials and police believe there is "no direct threat" to an area middle school after investigating a threat that was made online. District officials were made aware of a Twitter post concerning Edwards-Johnson Memorial Silsbee Middle School, according to a Silsbee ISD...
'Before a child gets hurt' : Beaumont man says his requests to upgrade 'rusted out' Charlton Pollard Park are being ignored
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents in the city’s South End are calling for action, hoping that their children will have a safe place to play and community will have a sound area to gather. The Charlton Pollard Park was built in 2003, and some community members believe it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigating crash Sunday night on I-10 near College Street
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating a crash Sunday night on I-10 near College Street. The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. First responders allowed one lane of traffic through, but traffic was backed up. Drivers were advised to avoid the area. We are checking on injuries. Stay...
Rainbow Room in Beaumont asking for donations amid influx of child protective services cases, Harvey devastation
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid an influx in child protective services cases and devastation from previous storms, caseworkers are asking for help so they can continue providing for children in Southeast Texas who have been abused and neglected. Caseworkers said the supplies they need to care for area children are...
Texas Roadhouse coming to Beaumont, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Lone Star State staple is coming to Beaumont and bringing more than 200 jobs to the area. A new Texas Roadhouse is being built in Beaumont. The restaurant will be located at 6165 Eastex Freeway. The restaurant is expected to open on October 24, 2022...
kjas.com
Arrest Reports 09/02/22 to 09/05/22
FERGUSON, BRAXTON MICHAEL 26 M W KIRBYVILLE, TX 75956. MATTOX, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 29 M B JASPER, TX 75951. JCSO TR15-1115J3 - 1;TR15-1133J3 - 1;TR15-1134J3 - 1 Rivas, Julius Jaqualyn 17 M B Kirbyville, TX 75956. 9/4/2022 4:00 PM. KPD MAKKV22003;MAKV22004;230130;220132;220131. ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ (SIMPLE ASSAULT) BURGLARY OF VEHICLES (THEFT...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjas.com
Tyler County Jail records show former local cop John Dees arrested
Tyler County Jail records show that 46-year-old Johnathan Broussard Dees, a former law enforcement officer in both Jasper and Jefferson Counties, was arrested within the last few days in Tyler County. Jail records there show that he was charged with Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, and his bond was set at $75,000.00.
12newsnow.com
12-year-old girl dies after single-vehicle ATV accident in Vidor
A 12-year-old girl was driving the ATV at the time of the accident. There were three other people in the vehicle with her.
kjas.com
Former JPD Officer and wife both arrested for DWI
A former Jasper police officer and his wife were both arrested for DWI over the Labor Day weekend in two separate incidents that occurred 90 minutes apart. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, at 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge passenger car driven by 44-year-old Kara Pullen, of Brookeland, which was on U.S. Highway 96 just north of County Road 249.
Police investigating death of man found in ditch along north Beaumont street
BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a Monday night homicide in the city's north end. Police were called at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night about a man in a ditch in the 2100 block of Tyler Street about a block southwest of the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and Magnolia St. according to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson.
acuoptimist.com
Gallery: Football crushes Lamar in record opening matchup
The football team defeated the Lamar University Cardinals 28-14 in home opener at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday evening. The game serves as the first opening win for the Wildcats since 2013 and the first win for new head coach, Keith Patterson, former defensive coordinator from Texas Tech. The Wildcats now stand 1-0 overall as they prepare to face Prarie View A&M on Saturday.
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
Orange Leader
National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Orange, SETX
Orange County and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police still searching for elderly man; Have you seen Isaac Morris?
Beaumont police are still searching for a missing elderly man and asking for the public's help. Police was recently notified that 80-year-old Isaac Morris was supposed to be living with a great in Beaumont. A family member told police that they hadn't seen Morris in over a year. Police say...
Comments / 0