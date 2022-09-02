Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”
Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
AJ McLean’s Wife Rochelle Asks Fans To Be Kind After They Revealed Their Daughter Ava Changed Her Name To Elliott: ‘Not A Gender Thing’
AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle McLean, just announced that their daughter, Ava changed her name to Elliott last year. And according to the Backstreet Boys member, the name just stuck with their family and friends. AJ McLean Explains Daughter Ava’s Name Change. click to enlarge. + 3. Credit:...
Leah Remini On Daughter's 'Bittersweet' Move to College: 'I Have Never Cried so Much in My Life'
The actress didn't attend her good friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck to settle her daughter in at college Leah Remini has a pretty good reason why she didn't attend good friend Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck — she was sending her daughter off to college! The PEOPLE Puzzler host, 52, shared on Instagram over the weekend that moving daughter Sofia into school has been the "proudest moment of my life." Yet like all parents of college students, the joy was also tinged with sadness....
Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Baby Boy's Name as She Reveals Inspiration Behind the Moniker
In her cover interview for the October issue of Vogue, Jennifer Lawrence opens up about motherhood and her baby boy Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her baby boy's name! In the October issue of Vogue, the new mom, 32, opens up for the first time about her baby, whom she gave birth to in February. While she preferred to focus on her own experiences in motherhood so far, the Don't Look Up actress shares that she welcomed a baby boy named Cy. The little one was named after Cy Twombly, a postwar American painter that is one...
Jessica Simpson Shares Kids' First Day of School Photo: 'Heart is Full'
Jessica Simpson's family appears to be in full back-to-school mode as her two older children kicked off the new school year earlier this week. The clothing designer—who shares kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9 and Birdie, 3 with husband Eric Johnson—shared a sweet snap to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to celebrate her kids' first day back to school.
Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'
The action star ditched his trademark shoulder-length hair in a plea to save the planet in a video posted on Instagram Monday Jason Momoa is showing his love for the environment by shaving his head! The Dune star, 43, took to Instagram on Monday and toasted "new beginnings" by getting his famous locks chopped off. "Aloha, everyone," he began in the video, before he added, "Hand me those braids." As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, Momoa proceeded to talk as clippers made mulch of his shoulder-length hair. "Shavin' off the...
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo
Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall. On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Moment in Theme Park Outing with Twins: 'Never Again with the Heels!'
Mariah Carey learned an important footwear lesson during a trip to Cedar Point. On Monday, Carey, 53, shared two photos to Instagram of herself and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — posing in front of two of the Ohio amusement park's famous roller coasters.
8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More
Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
Are LPBW’s Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Still Together? Find Out Their Relationship Status
Going strong? Fans of Little People, Big World watched Amy Roloff fall in love with Chris Marek and eventually tie the knot. Keep scrolling to find out Amy and Chris’ relationship status today. Are Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Together Today?. Amy and Chris are still happily married today.
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'
Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
Christina Hall Shares Sweet Family Photo from Intimate Maui Wedding Ceremony with Josh Hall
Christina Hall was joined by her three kids for her Maui wedding celebration with husband Joshua Hall Christina Hall was surrounded by lots of love on her special day. Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 39, and Josh Hall, 41, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. Photos from the event on Christina's Instagram Story show the couple posing for a family photo with Christina's three children, 2½-year-old Hudson London — whom she shares with...
10 Facts About Katherine Parr, Henry VIII's Wife Who ’Survived’
Katherine Parr is remembered as Henry VIII’s lucky queen, the one who got away, or, as the old rhyme says, the one who “survived.”
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
See Dad's Adorable Reaction to Finding Out His Wife Is Pregnant with Baby No. 7: 'So Happy'
Sarah and Tim Molitor are expecting their seventh baby together in March The Molitor family is growing once again! Sarah Molitor, creator of the Modern Farmhouse Family lifestyle blog, and her husband Tim are expecting their seventh baby together in March, the couple recently announced on Instagram. After sharing the happy news on their page, Sarah later posted an adorable video of the moment she told Tim the exciting announcement. The couple is already parents to six sons: Jude, Hudson, Chase, Crew, Beck and Griffy. In the heartwarming clip, Sarah...
Lisa Kudrow Praised After Spencer Pratt Calls Her 'Worst Human'
Even "RHONY" star Bethenny Frankel weighed in on the drama, describing a "crazy experience" with Kudrow on her podcast.
Matt Roloff Shares Family Update in Wake of Father's Death
Matt Roloff is coping the best he can at the moment. The Little People, Big World star lost his father just under a month ago, writing on Instagram at the time:. “A sad week for the Roloff Family.. my dad… affectionately known as ‘papa’ to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening.
Cardi B Shares Photos of Son Wave's Grand Entrance to Extravagant Car-Themed First Birthday Party
Cardi B and Offset spared nothing when it came to celebrating son Wave on his milestone birthday Cardi B and Offset went all out for son Wave Set's first birthday. On Sunday, the "Up" rapper, 29, shared footage on her Instagram Story documenting her baby boy's first birthday, which the family celebrated with a race-car-themed birthday party. The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina. Family and friends cheered as Offset used a remote...
