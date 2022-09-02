ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Police officer shoots, injures man in Fort Collins apartment Friday afternoon

By Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 6 days ago
A Fort Collins police officer shot and injured a man Friday afternoon while trying to arrest another man wanted on a felony warrant.

Officers first responded to the apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street just after noon Friday, Sept. 2, after a report of a disturbance, according to a news release. The apartment is near the intersection of Lemay Avenue and Stuart Street west of Edora Park.

According to the news release, police believed a man who was at that apartment had a warrant out for his arrest on allegations of felony burglary, but the man left the apartment before police arrived.

Officers went back to the apartment later Friday afternoon, they said, when they found out the man had returned to the apartment. When they arrived, the man allegedly jumped from the balcony to try and escape but was stopped by other officers outside and was arrested, according to the news release. Police said he was taken t]o the hospital to be treated for injuries from jumping off the balcony.

Inside the apartment, officers encountered several other individuals, including a man with a gun, they said. A Fort Collins police officer shot the man with the gun, according to the news release.

Police did not release specifics about the interaction that led to the shooting.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive, police said in the release. No officers or other individuals were injured in the shooting.

The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate the shooting. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office will be the lead investigating agency. Law enforcement was expected to be in the area for several hours Friday afternoon and evening as part of the investigation.

Ridgeview Classical Schools, 1800 S. Lemay Ave., and Riffenburgh Elementary School, 1320 E. Stuart St., were both placed on secured status during the incident, which means the exterior doors were locked and activity continued as usual inside.

This is the sixth police shooting involving Larimer County law enforcement this year — including a shooting involving Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies that occurred in Weld County — and the first police shooting involving a Fort Collins police officer since 2019, according to Coloradoan records.

How CIRT works

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT, was formed in 2015 in accordance with a new state law requiring a multiagency team to investigate "an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death."

The team is automatically and immediately activated when a police officer is involved in a shooting. The agency that employs the officer or officers involved in a shooting is responsible for alerting the team.

CIRT can also investigate incidents involving officers that result in serious injury or death, including car crashes, as well as incidents in the Larimer County Jail.

Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office take turns being the lead agency for police shooting investigations. Each year, the responsibility rotates to a different agency.

Agencies involved in the investigations include: Windsor Police Department, Timnath Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, Colorado State University Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office.

An agency cannot investigate itself.

After a CIRT investigation is completed, the report is presented to the district attorney, who decides if any criminal charges will be filed related to the incident.

#Police Shooting#Park Police#Violent Crime#East Stuart Street
