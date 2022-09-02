Read full article on original website
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Paris Jackson and Brother Prince Hold Hands During a Red Carpet Appearance Together
Paris Jackson and brother Prince are a dynamic duo!. During their appearance at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday, the siblings showed up in style while displaying their sibling love and admiration on the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel. One snapshot shows Paris, 24,...
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'
The action star ditched his trademark shoulder-length hair in a plea to save the planet in a video posted on Instagram Monday Jason Momoa is showing his love for the environment by shaving his head! The Dune star, 43, took to Instagram on Monday and toasted "new beginnings" by getting his famous locks chopped off. "Aloha, everyone," he began in the video, before he added, "Hand me those braids." As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, Momoa proceeded to talk as clippers made mulch of his shoulder-length hair. "Shavin' off the...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
'The Voice' Fans Are Speechless Over Gwen Stefani's Pink PVC Dress In The Latest Video Promo—It's On Another Level!
Gwen Stefani helped celebrate the upcoming season of The Voice in style! The No Doubt icon, 52, rocked a skintight, bubblegum pink PVC dress while promoting the talent competition along with her husband Blake Shelton, fellow coach John Legend and new addition, Camila Cabello in the show’s promo video.
Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnant Belly Crashed A John Legend Zoom Interview
Sorry, John Legend — Chrissy Teigen’s pregnant belly will be stealing the spotlight for the next few months. The singer was recently interviewed virtually by the hosts of the Carrie and Tommy Podcast, and Chrissy crashed the party to say hello. Let’s be honest, though. It was to debut her very pregnant belly, and she was glowing like a true maternal goddess.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Suit While Filming 'Selling Sunset'
Heather Rae El Moussa is having fun with her maternity style. The pregnant realtor, 34, was seen out during the filming of her reality show Selling Sunset this week wearing a hot pink two-piece suit that hugged her bump. Heather was also in the midst of filming when she shared...
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video
Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash
Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie
Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut. “I had really troublesome hair,...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
EW.com
Wendy Williams had to be told several times her show had been canceled, execs say
Wendy Williams didn't know that her long-running talk show had been canceled, despite repeated communication that her tenure at the head of the program had come to an end following a months-long back-and-forth over health issues, said executives behind The Wendy Williams Show. In a new interview with The Hollywood...
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
People
