Man pled guilty to identity theft in renting Boston apartment
A former Everett man pleaded guilty to wire fraud, social security misuse, and identity theft.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument heard in Boston
BOSTON – Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument was heard Thursday morning at the United States Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit in Boston. Correia lawyers argued that all charges be dismissed, or a new trial be scheduled in part due to the jury being overwhelmed by prejudice, the judgement by the jury, and comments made about Correia by the judge about his dishonesty as a politician.
Feds: Worcester postal supervisor intercepted cocaine deliveries, sold them for $7,500 each
WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing packages that contained drugs. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, stole packages that he believed contained cocaine, something he determined by looking at the intended receiving address, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. ...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after seen in music video with machine gun
A Malden man was sentenced to prison for drug and firearms conspiracy involving a machine gun.
WCVB
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. The hearing was a...
Turnto10.com
Five men accused of fighting on Block Island ferry to appear in court
(WJAR) — Five of the men accused of fighting on the Block Island ferry last month were expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Rhode Island State Police arrested seven men after a brawl broke out on board the ferry the night of Aug. 8 and another in connection to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts EMT facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic is facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 43, of Medford, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
A Dominican man residing in Massachusetts sentenced for drug trafficking and illegal reentry into the United States
BOSTON – A Dominican man residing in Massachusetts has been sentenced for fentanyl trafficking and illegal reentry into the United States after being deported. 26-year-old Jefri Paulino was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV on Aug. 31, 2022, to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. On Oct. 22, 2021, Paulino pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine and one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. Paulino has been in federal custody since his arrest in September 2020.
Boston Police searching for suspect of apparent ‘grandparent scam’
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking help from the public in locating the suspect of a relative to a scam that occurred on August 2. According to police, an 83-year-old man was called by the suspect, who claimed to be a public defender, and told that his grandson had been arrested for Reckless Endangerment and would need to be bailed out of prison.
Man gets life in prison for deadly hammer attack
The 42-year-old Fall River man convicted of brutally beating his friend to death with a hammer in 2018 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
WCVB
Massachusetts district attorney 2022 primary election results
BOSTON — Democratic and Republican voters in parts of Massachusetts are selecting which district attorney candidate should represent their party in November's general election. Many parts of the Commonwealth have candidates running unopposed or candidates of only one political party facing off. The Democratic primary for Suffolk district attorney...
WCVB
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell projected to win Dem primary for Mass. AG
BOSTON — Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is projected to win the Democratic nomination for Massachusetts Attorney General's Office over Boston workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, according to The Associated Press. Campbell was first elected to the Boston City Council in November 2015 and served District 4...
whdh.com
See updates on attorney general race
BOSTON (WHDH) - Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan is going up against Boston City Councilor and former mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell for the Democratic nomination for the open attorney general seat. The race dropped to two candidates last week, after Quentin Palfrey, deputy general counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce,...
NECN
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
Judge Sentences Lawrence Man Who Made Fentanyl Drug Deal in Haverhill to 10 Years in Prison
A 26-year-old Lawrence man, who was arrested two years ago for negotiating the sale of the deadly drug fentanyl at an unnamed Haverhill restaurant, was sentenced to a decade in prison. Jefri Paulino was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV recently to 10 years in...
WCVB
Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say
AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
WCVB
Arroyo, Hayden await results in Suffolk County DA primary marred by controversy
BOSTON — Just a few months ago, neither candidate was very well-known. Now, both Democratic candidates are trying to save their reputations.
