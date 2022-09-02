BOSTON – A Dominican man residing in Massachusetts has been sentenced for fentanyl trafficking and illegal reentry into the United States after being deported. 26-year-old Jefri Paulino was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV on Aug. 31, 2022, to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. On Oct. 22, 2021, Paulino pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine and one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. Paulino has been in federal custody since his arrest in September 2020.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO