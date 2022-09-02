ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fallriverreporter.com

Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument heard in Boston

BOSTON – Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia’s appeal argument was heard Thursday morning at the United States Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit in Boston. Correia lawyers argued that all charges be dismissed, or a new trial be scheduled in part due to the jury being overwhelmed by prejudice, the judgement by the jury, and comments made about Correia by the judge about his dishonesty as a politician.
FALL RIVER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Feds: Worcester postal supervisor intercepted cocaine deliveries, sold them for $7,500 each

WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing packages that contained drugs. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, stole packages that he believed contained cocaine, something he determined by looking at the intended receiving address, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. ...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Five men accused of fighting on Block Island ferry to appear in court

(WJAR) — Five of the men accused of fighting on the Block Island ferry last month were expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Rhode Island State Police arrested seven men after a brawl broke out on board the ferry the night of Aug. 8 and another in connection to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort.
PROVIDENCE, RI
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

A Dominican man residing in Massachusetts sentenced for drug trafficking and illegal reentry into the United States

BOSTON – A Dominican man residing in Massachusetts has been sentenced for fentanyl trafficking and illegal reentry into the United States after being deported. 26-year-old Jefri Paulino was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV on Aug. 31, 2022, to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. On Oct. 22, 2021, Paulino pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine and one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. Paulino has been in federal custody since his arrest in September 2020.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts district attorney 2022 primary election results

BOSTON — Democratic and Republican voters in parts of Massachusetts are selecting which district attorney candidate should represent their party in November's general election. Many parts of the Commonwealth have candidates running unopposed or candidates of only one political party facing off. The Democratic primary for Suffolk district attorney...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

See updates on attorney general race

BOSTON (WHDH) - Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan is going up against Boston City Councilor and former mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell for the Democratic nomination for the open attorney general seat. The race dropped to two candidates last week, after Quentin Palfrey, deputy general counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce,...
BOSTON, MA
