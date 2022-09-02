ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

RPD: Richmond man shot during dispute over vehicle

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGfg4_0hg4JRjb00

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was shot Friday during a domestic dispute over a vehicle.

Tyler Qualls, 31, was found with a non-life threatening injury to his left hip/buttocks area, according to Capt. Curt Leverton, supervisor of Richmond Police Department's Investigative Services Division, in a news release. Qualls was transported to Reid Health and later released.

Trevor Allen James, 22, of Richmond has been arrested on a preliminary charge of Level 3 felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the release said. He was booked at the Wayne County Jail with a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

RPD first-shift patrol officers found the wounded Qualls after responding to the 500 block of South 10th Street. Officers had been called for a person with a gun and learned en route that a person had been shot.

The early investigation indicates that a domestic dispute over a vehicle culminated in an altercation that involved weapons, according to the release. Investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence, and they have recovered two guns during their investigation. Witness interviews continued Friday afternoon.

A Level 3 felony conviction carries an advisory sentence of nine years with a sentencing range of three to 16 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

Comments / 1

Related
1017thepoint.com

NO CHANGE IN OFFICER'S CONDITION REPORTED SINCE SATURDAY TRANSFER

(Richmond, IN)--There has been no update on the condition of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton since Saturday. By Tuesday, it had been 27 days since she was shot in the head during a routine traffic stop and six days since she was removed from life support. On Saturday, she was transported from Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to an undisclosed hospice center in Richmond. The most recent release from RPD indicated that the family is grateful for the support of the community but is asking for privacy. RPD will update the public if there is a change in Seara’s condition. Jail records indicate that the man accused of shooting Officer Burton is still in the hospital. The charges Phillip Lee faces in connection to the shooting is a violation of his parole. As soon as he is well enough to be released from the hospital, Lee will have an extradition hearing in Dayton. The Indiana Department of Corrections will then take him into custody on the parole violation. Lee has already been in prison five different times in Indiana.
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
Daily Advocate

Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges

GREENVILLE — Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges. Brent D. Hawes, 26, of Greenville, appeared before the court for three different cases. In case number 22CR00110, Hawes faced one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree.
GREENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Rpd#Legislature#Guns#Violent Crime
FOX59

Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death

ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed police officers. There were several temporary […]
ELWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 21 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima

ALLEN COUNTY — One person is dead and 21 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash in Lima Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a freightliner...
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Miami Valley this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will hold an OVI checkpoint this week. The county the checkpoint will take place in will be announced the day before it takes place. The exact locations will be announced the morning of...
PIQUA, OH
The Associated Press

Indiana cop shot in head hangs on after life support removed

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop was taken off life support Thursday but she remained alive with vital signs that were stable, her department said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10. “At this time Officer Burton is still alive and surrounded by family,” the department said in a news release posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon. The decision was made Wednesday to remove Burton, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, from life support.
RICHMOND, IN
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

2K+
Followers
898
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy