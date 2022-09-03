ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Us Your Best Specific Money-Saving Tip That More People Should Know

By Hannah Marder
 6 days ago

Money is tight for many Americans right now, what with low wages and record inflation. And in times like these, we need all the tips we can to get by.

Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

So we're here to ask you, the BuzzFeed Community, for your best specific money-saving tips. Maybe you know a website, like costplusdrugs.com , that sells prescription medications for far less than most pharmacies.

Billionaire Mark Cuban has launched a war against Big Pharma. Recently, he started an online pharmacy where over 100 lifesaving medications are offered at low costs. He charges a standard 15% markup in an industry that typically sees no less than 100% markup. from MadeMeSmile

Or maybe you know a place to get cheap eyeglasses, like Goggles4u .

Need cheap eyeglasses? My family uses Goggles4u. We got two pairs of glasses for my daughter for $11.65 including shipping. from povertyfinance

Maybe you know tips to avoid overdraft fees, like declining overdraft protection, linking your accounts, or opening an overdraft line of credit.

US banks are required to allow you to opt out of overdraft fees. If you do, charges that would send you negative are declined instead. from povertyfinance

Or maybe you know a smaller tip, like how to get Starbucks drinks for cheaper (I used to swear by this hack to get a latte for $2.25!).

If you're going to order something from Starbucks, get the barebones version and then add the syrups separately. It will save you money. from povertyfinance

Or maybe you know that buying travel or certain sizes of certain products is actually cheaper per ounce!

Just a reminder to always look at the unit price. Wal-Mart is selling their store brand pasta in 3 sizes. 1lb, 2lbs, and 3lbs. The 1lb is actually the cheapest per oz. Even though almost anywhere else buying in bulk is cheaper. Not the only "Great Value" brand product I've seen like that, either. from povertyfinance

Whatever your tip is, we want to hear it. Please let us know the specific tips (including websites and apps) you use to legitimately save money that don't involve things like "buy less" or "set a budget." Post your tips in the comments, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

