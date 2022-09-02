Wyoming Guard unit will host a food drive in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Army National Guard's headquarters and headquarters battery, 115th Field Artillery Brigade, is hosting a food drive for Element Food Pantry in Cheyenne.

Donations are being accepted until Sept. 18 and collected at the 115th armory at 5500 Bishop Blvd.

At 8 a.m. on Sept. 18, the 115th will collect all donations and march them to Element Food Pantry at 600 E. Carlson St. They ask residents to come out and support the Wyoming Guard and watch as the unit marches to the food pantry.

"Events like this allow the Wyoming Guard to engage with the community and provide a much-needed service to the residents of Cheyenne," said Capt. Jeff Gradowski, commander of the 115th, in an announcement on Friday.

If you have any questions regarding this event, contact Gradowski at 630-400-8698, or jeffrey.c.gradowski.mil@army.mil. If you have any questions about dropping off donations, contact Sgt. 1st Class Katie Upton at 307-772-5227 or katie.l.upton.mil@army.mil.