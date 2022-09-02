ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan GOP leaders encourage rule breaking at poll worker training session

The evening before Michigan's state primary, Wayne County GOP leaders held a Zoom training session for poll workers and partisan observers -- warning them about "bad stuff happening" during the election and encouraging them to ignore local election rules barring cell phones and pens from polling places and vote-counting centers.
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires

As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires. Extreme heat, damaging winds and an increased fire threat will escalate across...
